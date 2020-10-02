A former bar operator in Delta was ordered to serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to felony drug charges in two cases.
Michael Levins was initially charged with a dozen offenses in 2019 and with nine offenses in a second case that year. He ultimately pleaded guilty to two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute; the offenses are class-2 drug felonies.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputies first arrested Levins in 2019, after a domestic violence complaint. While seeking him on the complaint, they spotted him driving down the highway and pulled him over. At the time, the arresting deputy saw a glass jar that appeared to have a crystalline substance; Levins also was found with other suspected drugs, according to his arrest affidavit. According to the document, he told the deputy he had found the substance in the parking lot at Hoolies, the Delta bar he was operating at the time.
Deputies reported recovering 282 grams of methamphetamine; 21 grams of psilocybin mushrooms; about 2 grams of suspected heroin, plus two loaded syringes.
Levins picked up 12 charges from that investigation; under his plea agreement, all but the felony-2 drug offense were dismissed.
In a later case in 2019, he was also charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs and eight other counts. These eight counts were also dismissed under his plea deal.
On Sept. 28, Levins was sentenced to eight years in prison, less about 300 days of pre-sentence confinement credit in each case, with the sentences to run concurrently. The sentence carries a mandatory parole term of two years.
