After the “Back the Badge” initiative in Delta failed at the polls last November, the Delta City Council and Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler discussed the prospect of putting the initiative on the ballot for this November’s election.
But while the initiative would bring financial benefits to all law enforcement agencies in Delta County, county and City of Delta officials are likely to disagree whether it’s the best time to ask voters to approve a sales tax increase. This became apparent at a Delta City Council work session discussion on July 7.
While Back the Badge asked for a 1% sales tax increase last year, which failed in the election, supporters say they would only ask for a 0.8% increase this year. They would also add a sunset period of 10 years to ensure that the public knows that this is something local law enforcement needs now.
The county’s position is that it’s moving forward with the initiative, but the City of Delta still has concerns that it is too likely to fail this year due to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused serious financial strife in the community. Also, it’s a big election year — meaning emotions are high — and it might also be difficult when there are calls to “defund the police” around the nation.
Fedler also reminded the council that he’s heard from people who said they would have voted in favor of Back the Badge last year if it had been specifically for the City of Delta and not the whole county. Since the initiative lost by 18 votes in the Delta area, it could have made all the difference, Fedler said.
The main feedback he hears from those who would have voted yes for the City of Delta was that other law enforcement agencies either had unclear intentions for the money or they had intentions that were less agreeable, such as raising wages to compete with each other when the tax increase was meant to improve safety in Delta County.
Fedler has also voiced his disagreement on wage raises with the Back the Badge money for that reason. According to him, the DPD’s portions would first go to a new police station, as they have outgrown theirs, and then it would go toward hiring more officers to keep Delta safer. This would include the hiring of a second commander to help with the growing amount of administrative work, and funds would be set aside for quicker vehicle replacements.
“Ideally for me, I would prefer to go after it myself,” Fedler said. “If you guys decide that we’re going to do this together, I am perfectly on board with that, too.” Fedler also stated that, at this time, he’s having a hard time asking people for money.
The county’s opposing belief that the whole county needs to go for a county-wide sales tax together has been frequently voiced by Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor both this year and last year. According to Taylor, there would be an unfortunate division in Delta County law enforcement if individual agencies went for their own local sales tax increases.
At a county-level discussion on Back the Badge, Fedler said he was discouraged by the county’s insistence to go for it this November despite concerns from himself and lack of a stance so far from every other county law enforcement agency except Cedaredge, as Cedaredge Police Chief Joe Roberts agreed with the county and wants to go forward with it now.
“I was thinking a lot about that meeting the other day and I flat out asked ‘If we decide we’re not moving forward, what are you going to do?’ and I was told ‘We are moving forward with or without you,” Fedler told the council at Tuesday’s work session. “At first, I didn’t think much about it, but the more I think about it, I feel like I’m almost being bullied by that comment.”
In the City of Delta, Fedler isn’t alone in wanting to wait, as most of the city council agreed with him, indicating that it will likely later choose not to move forward.
At this time, it is unclear what would happen if the Delta City Council doesn’t approve motion to have an election on the issue. While Fedler was told the county would move forward with Back the Badge with or without the City of Delta, County Commissioner Don Suppes said that the initiative would still benefit the City of Delta if it were to pass.
Suppes’s main concern was that, if the City of Delta wasn’t on board, “It would just make it that much tougher to pass,” because they wouldn’t be a driving force behind it.
Suppes said he hasn’t heard many details on what the City of Delta’s issues are on the matter, but overall disagrees with the notion that Back the Badge is unlikely to pass in November.
“I disagree. I think people are seeing what’s going on nationwide and I think there’s a real, genuine concern that there’s going to be more need for police than ever,” Suppes said. “And I’m sorry, but the need doesn’t go away just because it failed last year, and you have to continue asking.”
Taylor, on the other hand, was more concerned that a rush to take the City of Delta out of the agreement would be necessary if the city council didn’t officially approve its part in the initiative. He did also confirm what Fedler said by stating that the county is for sure moving forward with Back the Badge in November.
In regards to Fedler’s opposition, however, Taylor said he was unaware that Fedler was not in support.
“I’m not sure. Last meeting we had for Back the Badge, everybody was in favor to move forward with it, including Chief Fedler and the city administrator,” Taylor said. They did say that they’d have to bring it to the council, but Taylor again said he had no knowledge of Fedler’s disagreement.
Fedler later strongly disagreed with Taylor’s claim to not knowing about his opposition, as he had regularly been vocal about his desire to go at it alone since soon after the measure failed last year.
“There is no way he didn’t know we were opposed to it,” Fedler said. “We’ve had three, four meetings this year and I’ve opposed it every meeting.”
As far back as a Delta work session discussion on Nov. 26 of last year, Fedler and Taylor discussed the same topic. At that time, Fedler told Taylor about his wish to go for a tax increase in April of this year, to which Taylor, as he’s doing now, expressed his desire to run Back the Badge again in 2020.
The DCI reported on that Nov. 26 meeting in the article ”Sheriff and Delta PD discuss individual tax initiative in place of ‘Back the Badge.’”
In regards to what would happen next if the City of Delta doesn’t vote in favor of going along with Back the Badge, Taylor said, “I’m not sure what would happen. If they opted out of it, I would imagine that they would forfeit their percentage and [then] we’d probably recalculate.”
Consistent with the varying answers between Taylor and Suppes, Fedler admitted he doesn’t know what will happen if Delta doesn’t vote in favor.
The Delta City Council has made no official decision, but its decision must come within the next week, as the deadline for calling the election item is July 24. More will be known at that time when a direction is set.
“I feel bad about the whole thing,” Fedler said. “I wanted to go out on my own the whole time.”
Fedler told council that one of his favorite people was previous sheriff Fred McKee. Back in those days, McKee had convinced him not to go forward with it alone but to wait for the county so they could all do it together. McKee had assured Fedler that he would not have the county’s support at that time either, which had done its part in convincing Fedler to wait.
“[McKee] has been a mentor and a friend to me forever,” Fedler said, “and I tried that, and it failed, and in the meantime, the Delta Police Department is struggling.” He acknowledged that he’s aware that every agency in the county is struggling as well but that, on the flip side, he thinks the DPD would have had a higher chance of getting a sales tax increase if the rest of the county hadn’t been tied in with less clear intentions.
“You’re the one that’s on the front line, and I think all of us want to trust what you’re telling us is probably going to be the best for our force and our town,” Councilman Ryan Crick said. “I’m going to back you a hundred percent.” Mayor Nathan Clay and Councilman Kevin Carlson voiced their equally confident agreement as well.
Fedler’s direction came with a warning that their decision would cause issues at the county level but he believed it was the right decision for Delta.
“It’s going to make for some really hard feelings, and things are tough right now anyway, and we need to have that meeting as quickly as possible,” Fedler said.
Council called a special work session for the evening of Thursday, July 16 at 6 p.m. to discuss options with representatives from the county.
