Following the Jan. 7 Delta City Council meeting, the council held an executive session during which members decided Delta City Manager David Torgler would be placed on paid leave until council can decide how to handle “a personnel issue,” as the meeting agenda stated.
The reasons behind Torgler’s paid leave were not immediately available; executive sessions are closed to the public and the press. Delta Mayor Ron Austin said he was unable to answer questions regarding the personnel issue, but said the official statement resulting from the executive session is: "Delta City Manager David Torgler has been placed on administrative leave with full pay while the city council considers a personnel matter."
The council appointed Delta Parks and Recreation Director Wilma Erven as interim town manager.
