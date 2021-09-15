Delta commissioners weigh in on redistricting

Delta County Commissioners held a special meeting on Aug. 30 to review and consider community comments regarding the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission’s preliminary legislative redistricting maps for House District 53 and 55 and Senate District 6 and 7.
County Administrator Robbie LeValley introduced the draft letter which incorporated input from Delta County Commissioners, constituents and the county clerk.
LeValley said the first priority among commissioners and constituents is to keep Delta County whole when it comes to the state house and senate maps. In addition, the letter included a specific request from County Clerk Teri Stephenson and Election Director Rene Loy regarding the placement of county precinct boundaries.
“Other constituents expressed that Delta County be grouped with Region 10 being Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel, Gunnison, San Juan, and Hinsdale counties,” LeValley told the board.
Suppes referenced a number of letters from Citizens for a Health Community (CHC), a non-profit environmental group based in Paonia. CHC has advocated to either keep the county whole or split the eastern portion and align it with portions of western Gunnison County in order to keep the Gunnison Watershed intact.
In a previous letter to commissioners, CHC provided six reasons and four maps stating its position and requesting that Delta County Commissioners recommend that the county be placed in a district that includes Gunnison County to ensure representation for shared watershed interests.
“I would be fine with splitting Gunnison County and giving us the western half of Gunnison County along with our county ... that’s the only way I am personally willing to move forward on that is if split Gunnison County and keep the watershed intact, our North Fork Gunnison Watershed intact not the entire Gunnison Watershed,” Suppes said regarding CHC’s input.
Suppes told his fellow commissioners that input from CHC was “political.” The comment drew sharp criticism from Natasha Leger, the non-profit’s director, who pushed back in a heated letter to commissioners.
“I was stunned and offended to hear Commissioner Suppes paint CHC and your constituents’ comments as political. In addition, the outright dismissal of nearly 20 comments (that we know of) was shameful,” said Leger in her one page letter.
Leger also found fault with District 3 Commissioner Wendell Koontz who followed up Suppes’ comments stating that the watersheds were “just one of many parameters that we have to evaluate.”
“I was further disappointed to see that you did not stand up for your constituents. Commissioner Suppes gave you and Commissioner Lane ample opportunity to comment and you said nothing, except to say that there were many factors to weigh,” she said.
During the meeting, Suppes called the watershed issue a “tertiary” concern compared to keeping the Surface Creek area, primarily Cedaredge and Orchard City in the same district.
“They’re too common of an area to be split,” Suppes said regarding the two communities in the district he represents.
The updated letter draws attention to the proposed lines between House District 53 and 55. The county attached maps detailing specific areas of concern highlighted in yellow. (see map)
The letter states that there are approximately 25 voters who reside outside of the Cedaredge town limits in the proposed HD 55 while the rest of the precinct will be within town limits.
According to the county, the split creates problems when reporting results by precinct for voter secrecy. County officials suggest HD 53 line be redrawn to follow the town of Cedaredge limit lines for that specific area allowing the county to make that area part of HD 53 and include it in Precinct 10 since precinct lines cannot overlap house district lines. In addition, commissioners requested that the Surface Creek area be kept whole and keep Cedaredge and Orchard City within the same house and senate district.
Circling back to the CHC request, Koontz asked if the board wanted to “keep the third option” in the redistricting letter.
“We did receive a lot of letters so, I did want to address that issue just because it did come up ... I just respectfully disagree with that consideration,” Suppes replied. “If we put in that language about keeping Orchard City and Cedaredge whole, I am happy with this letter.”
While Suppes was satisfied with the re-drafted letter minus the environmental group’s recommendations, Leger asked that the board make amends for disregarding the organization’s input.
Leger said they were not political but rather grounded in the legal and objective standards defining a community of interest based on specific geographic, transportation, infrastructure, water and economic reasons for proposing a district in which Delta County is either whole or split, and that includes Gunnison County.
In her letter, she asked that commissioners offer “an immediate public apology to CHC and to all of your constituents who took the time to ask you to ensure that our watershed is fairly and effectively represented.”
Leger’s objections likely arrived too late as the county’s recommendations head to the redistricting commission. Even as county suggestions move forward, Suppes held out little hope that its contents would change minds.
“As I stated to the redistricting committee when I went up there and testified, Delta County’s been a whipping boy for many cycles now. We see that we’re probably going to be the whipping boy again so, I’ve just kinda settled myself to the fact that Delta County will be split again. The biggest factor is we just really need to be cognizant of where that line is and where it’s split,” he said, adding that the current House District 61 and House District 54 line would suffice.
“It may not be perfect, but it works and if they can at least draw along that line again it makes life easier here for the clerk and recorder and it’s something that mentally this county has already adjusted too even though the district may sweep up to the north on the east side of the county but at least the county is separated in historical lines,” Suppes said.
There was consensus and hope among the three commissioners that the redistricting maps would bear some semblance to the previous senate and house lines.
“The variation they have between the two maps is actually quite minimal so, there’s really no reason they can’t follow those lines for both house and senate,” Suppes concluded.
The final redistricting priorities listed in the county’s letter include keeping the county whole, consistency for the Surface Creek area and following the suggested precinct lines drawn by the county clerk and elections director.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
