In some good news for local businesses, the county will change its COVID-19 business relief loans to a grant program thanks to CARES Act reimbursement funds. The bad news is businesses have until the end of November to take advantage of the grant money.
During a recent county commissioner meeting, Robbie LeValley, county administrator, presented the board with an agreement between Delta County, the City of Delta and Region 10 that effectively moves its coronavirus businesses relief loans to a “free” grant program.
LeValley said the county will be able to apply for CARES Act reimbursement at the end of the year, off setting some if not all of the $350,000 approved by the county for COVID-19 relief loans. The county had initially donated $250,000, but later contributed another $100,000 according to LeValley.
“CARES Act dollars are all reimbursable. The allocation is still sitting in an account earmarked for Delta County with DOLA. When eligible expenses are incurred by the county, the county finance department submits the required documentation to the State of Colorado for reimbursement,” she said.
The grant proposal, unanimously approved by commissioners, will automatically move the 17 existing COVID-19 relief loans to the grant program while opening up new opportunities for additional businesses.
“Since Region 10 is handling this and we don’t need the actual loan overview, we won’t need Uncompahgre Development in with the grant program as Region 10 will be providing that oversight,” LeValley said.
The terms and conditions of the previous COVID-19 loan administered by Region 10 will be altered dramatically in favor of struggling businesses.
“They will no longer have to repay; it will be a strict grant,” LeValley said.
With the county’s $350,000 and another $50,000 from the City of Delta, the two raised $400,000 for the loan program. Even with the previously approved loans, LeValley estimates that roughly $250,000 remain in the fund.
Under the agreement, funds deriving from the City of Delta will only be applied to businesses within the greater business area of Delta. Funds from the county and city will be tracked separately.
Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes said the change will naturally bring in more applications from the business community requiring more oversight.
“I think we’re going to have to make sure whoever is reviewing this is pretty specific on the purpose of this money and that is to keep these businesses afloat through COVID,” Suppes said. “I have no qualms about forgiving the loans and allowing those people to keep the money as a grant instead of a loan but we need to stay on top of it.”
“In order to be eligible for that COVID reimbursement, it’s a pretty strict criteria as far as specific COVID impacts,” LeValley said, adding that the threshold for the qualification is high. Businesses will have to prove that they qualify.
The coronavirus grants are not open to non-profits at this time. However, that could change depending on how many businesses go for the free money.
LeValley said the county might consider opening the process to nonprofits that were directly impacted by business losses provided there’s a lack of interest from the for-profit sector. One example of a qualifying nonprofit would be area chamber of commerce organizations.
The county will begin notifying businesses about the switch from loans to grants in the coming days as well as begin advertising the Delta County Grant Program to qualifying businesses. Eligible businesses can receive up to $5,000 in COVID-19 grant funds.
In another matter, commissioners approved increasing fees for mattresses and tires with rims at Adobe Buttes landfill and North Fork Transfer Station.
LeValley said the proposed fee changes were recommended by the managers of the respective sites due to an increase in mattresses potentially coming from other counties.
“Given the fact that our neighboring counties are charging for these mattresses, I think we really need to keep up with them. Still any time we talk about an increase in landfill prices, I get concerned about illegal dumping but it’s (raising fees) a necessary evil,” said Suppes, noting that the landfill is an enterprise fund that must “pay for itself at the end of the day.”
While the county currently does not charge for mattresses, the landfill managers recommended charging $15 per mattress and $15 per bed frame. They also requested raising the tire with rim price to match the tire fee at $6 a piece. The new landfill fees will go into effect Oct. 1.
Other action taken by the board of commissioners the appointment of Richard Udd, Cedaredge trustee, to the Gunnison Basin Roundtable, accept a bid for a backhoe loader from CAT in the amount of $137,972 and approve an agreement to provide acquisition services for the Cedar Mesa Road Phase 2 Improvement Project in the amount of $22,800.
