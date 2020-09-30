Delta County COVID-19 recovery still ahead of the nation

Delta County continues to stay ahead of the nation and the state during the COVID-19 economic recovery phase according to Nathan Perry, PhD, associate professor of economics at Colorado Mesa University.
According to a recent CMU economic report covering most of the second quarter, Delta County’s July unemployment rate was 6.2%, lower than Colorado at 7.4% and the United States 10.2%.
“Delta County’s unemployment rate dropped from 9.7% in June to 6.2% in July. That’s a huge drop of 3.5%. That’s a big deal. It also happened across Colorado and the Western Slope,” Perry said. “The country is lagging behind a bit ... about a month or so. We’re just outperforming the nation.”
Among the contributing factors in the difference between Colorado, the Western Slope and the nation are the lower COVID-19 rates, a more normal day-to-day lifestyle and being geographically isolated.
“We’ve just had lower covid rates and we’ve been able to move forward faster than the rest of the nation after the shutdowns,” Perry said. “However, we did see a slight slow down in Delta County last year in the first quarter. So, Delta’s economy was softening before COVID hit.”
Perry credited people’s ability to adapt to the new normal of wearing masks and social distancing to a faster recovery. The economics professor is still predicting a “square root” recovery for the tri-county region.
“I think we’re going to hit a point and then stagnate a little bit until a lot of these COVID fears have completely subsided,” Perry said, adding that he’s expecting 5-6% unemployment until some of the COVID fears go away.
Despite being optimistic, he said it’s going to take a couple of months before the real economic damage from the pandemic will be known. He attributes at least 4-5% of unemployment on restaurant closures and the shutdown.
With people returning to work, the county will still need to deal with structural unemployment caused in part by the change in shopping habits such as online shopping versus spending cash at local stores.
Perry said while the stock market is doing well, that doesn’t translate to main street. He said it’s important to give small businesses a chance to recover.
In what Perry called a surprise, sales tax collections for the city of Delta increased by 8.57%, while Delta County sales tax collection increased by 17.53%. The combined sales tax numbers in June were $7,570,791 which is 12.7% higher than the second quarter of 2019.
“Sales tax collections are incredible. I can’t describe them any other way. I bet Delta County has to be in the top percentile because municipalities around the country are not ahead in sales taxes collections, they’re losing money,” he said.
The theory is that customers purchasing big ticket items they normally purchase in larger Mesa County are buying goods online. The upside is that Delta County is collecting the sales taxes, actually helping the county’s sales taxes collection.
However, there is a downside to the online buying trend for small Delta County businesses and the tri-county region.
“If we continue to buy on Amazon, then local shops will have problems, small businesses will have problems so, when covid goes away and we return back to the shops people are avoiding that’s when we can go back to 4-5% unemployment ... but people shouldn’t expect to go back to 3.8 % unemployment rate anytime soon,” Perry said.
Echoing Perry’s concerns, Delta County’s marketing and tourism director Darnell Place-Wise encourages shopping local during the recovery time and beyond.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit our local businesses and restaurants especially hard. While online shopping may be easy and convenient, shopping local is vitally important, especially as the holiday season approaches. Shopping local saves jobs, as well as the businesses and livelihoods of our friends and neighbors not to mention the impact it has on downtown landscapes,” she said.
According to Perry’s report, Delta County’s initial unemployment claims have fallen drastically from their late March peak of 320 claims to a mid-August number of 30. The number of people continuing on unemployment is also moving down peaking at 742 in early May and falling to 494 in early August.
“I think the Western Slope is going to have more recovery potential than the nation because we’re moving ahead faster. There are a few problems. Oil and gas are hurting in Mesa and Garfield counties; however, coal in Delta seems to be safe. I don’t know where coal is going to go in future ... but as of right now I think the Western Slope can recover faster than the nation and the data we’ve seen supports that.”
When it comes to the nations’ overall recovery, Perry said it all depends on what you’re comparing it to, the low unemployment rate of 2019 or the 1970s.
“It depends on your point of context. I think there’s an opportunity to move back to that 4% unemployment rate after a year or two. It will take some time to have a full recovery,” Perry said.
The national economy continues its recovery with an 8.4% unemployment rate, falling from a peak of 14.7% in April. The GDP fell 32.9% (annualized growth rate) in the second quarter, but is expected to jump 25.6% in the third quarter.
“The economy isn’t like 2019. We’re just getting out of a recession right now. I don’t know when they’re going to officially declare when the recession is over. It might be this month, it might be next month, it might be November but we’re in recovery mode now. The worst of things is definitely over,” said Perry.
