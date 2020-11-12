Delta County’s COVID transmission risk is trending in the wrong direction as the two week positive test rate hit 7.14% and the two week positive case count reached 76 cases up 13.4% as of Monday night.
Delta County COVID numbers posted at 6 p.m on Nov. 9 report 277 positive cases; 60 active cases; 214 recovered; three deaths; 8,731 total tests with 939 tests in the past two weeks and one current Delta County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) hospitalization. Total county hospitalizations since March are 26. Two week case rate is 245.03 (high risk).
In a press briefing Monday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis encouraged Coloradans to “cancel social plans with others” for the next few weeks while placing his hopes on a new COVID vaccine in the works.
Statewide COVID numbers are rising at an alarming rate, forcing a number of counties to enact stricter COVID guidelines. Statewide numbers as of Nov. 9 show 130,984 cases; 10,017 hospitalizations; 1.3 million tested; 2.4 million test encounters; 2,394 deaths among cases with 2,198 deaths due to COVID and 1,408 outbreaks.
The governor extended the mask order for another 30 days in hopes of slowing the virus. He did address and applaud a number of Colorado counties which are making difficult decisions as numbers spike. He said that one in 100 Coloradans are now “contagious with the virus.”
Locally, one Delta County resident has been tracking the numbers for weeks and in a recent email claims the risk to county residents is “very high” with a projection of 195 new COVID cases in the month of November, three times the number in August.
Terry O’Brien, who ran for the Delta County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors this spring, has both applauded and criticized the county’s COVID-19 response over the past couple of months sending regular email updates to county officials and media outlets.
With the increased potential of citizens contracting the virus, O’Brien is calling for officials to move beyond the county’s social media sites to alert the public with vital information. Unofficially, he predicted that “based on current case counts and test positivity rates, the amount of active COVID virus in Delta County is likely between 5-10 times the amount during the March/April state shutdown order.”
The Hotchkiss resident also claims that more folks in the county’s municipalities will be requesting localized information that includes cases by towns or ZIP code stating that “summarized information is specifically allowed under the Health and Human Services (HHS) HIPPA regulations” and not a violation as claimed by county officials.
Already one Delta County municipality is considering reverting to virtual meetings as it keeps an eye on the county’s changing COVID conditions. A message on the town of Paonia’s social media page stated, “Due to the rapid rises in numbers upcoming town council meetings may be shifting back to remote meetings.”
A new message box near the bottom of Delta County’s dashboard is sounding an alarm for area residents:
“The current rise in COVID-19 infections among Delta County residents is very concerning. This rise indicates an increasing level of community transmission. Unlike person-to-person transmission, community transmission does not have a clear source of origin. As you may have noticed, Delta’s neighboring counties are experiencing high levels of COVID-19 infections as well (Mesa, Montrose). It is now more important than ever to continue to take the steps to lessen your risk of becoming infected: Wear a mask, Wash your hands, and Watch your distance (3 W’s),” the statement posted Sunday evening reads.
The health department corrected the confusing “midnight reset” on new COVID cases that skewed numbers giving a false sense of security. The latest iteration of the board now shows “new cases in the last 24 hours” in the upper left corner.
With Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose and Ouray all showing an increase in positivity rates that are exceeding safe levels and trending upwards it’s time for residents to follow health guidelines and get tested.
Delta County COVID-19 community testing locations are Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. Sixth St., in Delta. By appointment only Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Call 970-874-2172 and the North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., in Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays and Wednesdays only, starting at 9 a.m. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
