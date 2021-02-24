Delta County COVID-19 trending toward ‘blue’

Delta County’s positivity rate for COVID-19 is showing improvement after several intense months. On Feb. 21, the county reported a one-week positivity rate of 2.31% and a one-week positivity count of 18 down 25% from the previous metrics.
“Our positivity rate is under 3% now, which is absolutely fantastic,” said Darnell Place-Wise, county public information officer. The move backwards could place Delta County in the Blue “Caution” portion of the state’s COVID-19 2.0 dial in the near future.
The latest COVID-19 dashboard released Feb. 22 shows five new cases in the past 48 hours; 42 active cases; 2,347 recovered cases and four hospitalizations. Total hospitalizations 122. Total cases are 2,446 with 57 COVID-caused deaths. Total testing encounters in the county is 28,633 with 841 tested in the last week.
Even with the positivity rate moving in the right direction, the county will continue its mobile COVID-19 testing in March at both the Lion’s Pavilion and the Delta County Fairgrounds. More information can be found on the county website.
On the vaccine front, Delta County is now in the 1.B.2 phase. Individuals who met the criteria can now get on the waitlist for the vaccine at deltacounty.com/688/Coronavirus-19-COVID-19.
According to the county, residents age 65 and older, child care workers in a licensed childcare setting, Colorado Judicial system employees and Delta County School District staff are now eligible. School district staff will preregister for the vaccine through A Kidz Clinic.
City Market in Hotchkiss and Delta as well as select Walmart pharmacies are receiving COVID-19 vaccines directly from the CDC. Delta Safeway pharmacy is receiving vaccine directly from CDPHE.
According to the county, local pharmacies are focusing on people age 65 and older. Pharmacy appointments are based on vaccine received at each location and registration is made via their websites.
As reported previously, Delta County Health Department does not control or allocate vaccine to these pharmacies and the call center cannot schedule appointments at these pharmacies. In order to help folks get a COVID-19 vaccine, All Points Transit will give free rides to anyone who is disabled, and/or is 60 or older.
During the last COVID-19 update with Delta County Commissioners on Feb. 16, Greg Rajnowski, health department, tackled some of the questions surrounding vaccines. Because both the state and feds distribute the vaccine, Rajnowski said it’s difficult to track the numbers.
“We are getting access to some of the central portals that give us those numbers. We’ve been told the state is coming up with a county by county dashboard that’s going to show vaccines administered and total vaccines received a the county level ... as of yet the dashboard hasn’t been put out,” he said.
At the meeting, Rajnowski provided some rough estimates reporting that the county along with other vaccine providers within Delta County have administered around 4,000 vaccines about 3,000 first dose and about less 1,000 second doses.
As for the health department, Rajnowski said 1,813 doses were administered since Feb. 11 with 2,100 received. He said the health department “turn out as quickly as we get them” adding that “supply has been really sporadic.”
In addition, Rajnowski mentioned that the process of counties transferring excess vaccine to other counties is making it difficult to have accurate county counts.
Along with the counting vaccines, the county is busy juggling vaccine appointments, creating a new scheduling system for larger vaccine clinics and dealing with cancellations due to people choosing other vaccine providers.
Commissioner Don Suppes had questions about Montrose County doses versus Delta County doses.
“I don’t know what happened in Montrose County, they seemed to get a much larger allotment than we did because they actually vaccinated all their teachers last Friday,” Suppes said.
There was also some concern that inequity in vaccine distribution may be politically motivated with blue counties receiving more doses than red counties.
Dennis Anderson, DCI publisher, covers this important question in his column, “Is the COVID vaccination distribution politically motivated?” in this week’s paper.
According to Anderson’s column, Suppes enlisted the help of retired CPA Terry O’Brien from Hotchkiss to do an analysis of the vaccine distributed by county compared to the voting record. O’Brien has developed his own dashboard on a variety of COVID-19 metrics over the past several months.
After looking at the data, Anderson concluded that “tracking and reporting vaccine doses shipped and administered by county is not accurate” in part because of a lack of information concerning vaccine shipments to pharmacies such as Walmart or Safeway. He also brings up the question about “those who receive vaccines from outside the county — for example the VA Hospital.”
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
