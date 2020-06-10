Delta County Fair moves forward; events postponed

The Delta County Fair will move forward with a modified schedule, postponing all community events to 2021.
“The Delta County Fair is all about the kids and their animals. We are going to do everything we can to ensure that they have an opportunity to show and sell their animals; they have worked hard and deserve that,” said Mark Roeber, Delta County Commissioner.
The county will be seeking a variance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) that will allow for youth livestock shows and sales. In a significantly abbreviated time frame, each species will come into the fairgrounds and be shown, and then return home to reduce the number of participants on the fairgrounds, at any one time. The sale animals will return to the fairgrounds on Saturday for the sale.
“As with everything else this summer, we are doing the best we can with the hand that’s been dealt us” said Robbie LeValley, county administrator. “The fair is a little different in that kids and families have already put out significant time, energy and resources; we want to be able to give this to them, even if it looks a lot different.”
LeValley said additional details will be forthcoming, and all plans are subject to change, based on CDPHE and Delta County Public Health Orders.
