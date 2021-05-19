The district attorney is now reviewing the April 9 officer-involved shooting that left Paige Schmidt Pierce dead.
A Delta County deputy shot Pierce, 26, of Austin, during a traffic pursuit near Hotchkiss. Few details about the encounter have been made public.
Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor gave a second update to Delta County Commissioners concerning the investigation.
Taylor told commissioners during Tuesday’s county commissioner meeting that he, Undersheriff Quinn Archibeque and District Attorney Seth Ryan met with the 7th Judicial Critical Incident Team Monday. (The team reviews the use of deadly force by peace officers and presents its findings to the DA.)
Taylor said the three received a briefing on the case which included “bits and pieces” of previously known information by the sheriff’s office. He added that the meeting presented a “30,000-foot” overview of the case.
“I am happy to announce that the CIT team concluded their investigation and turned over the entire investigation to the district attorney,” Taylor said, adding that he would be able to “speak more freely” after he reviews the case.
“The district attorney is committed to making this a priority to review the case and come out with his findings. So, hopefully within a couple of weeks we’ll have a finding from the district attorney,” the sheriff said.
“There’s people in the community that are interested in how this plays out and I don’t think they quite understand process,” said Commissioner Don Suppes.
Taylor said he understands the public’s anxiety and the need for more information to be released.
“I am anxious as well for this to come out,” Taylor said. “On another note, besides the criminal investigation, we’re also doing an administrative investigation which is investigation of policy and procedures from my office. That investigation is also almost concluded.”
Taylor told commissioners that with both the criminal and internal investigations wrapping up this week he plans to announce “any finds that we have together with the DA’s office.”
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
