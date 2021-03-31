Delta County officials were informed March 23 that the county had officially been moved to the green — Protect Our Neighbors — level on the state’s new COVID-19 Dial 3.0 effective March 24 at 9 a.m.
“We are overjoyed to be able to move into the least restrictive level on the dial,” said Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley. “It’s certainly perfect timing as warmer weather and activities start to pick up.”
The change to “green” means there are no state regulations being imposed on personal gathering numbers; restaurant occupancy; non-critical manufacturing; offices; gyms or fitness centers; critical or non-critical retail; personal services; limited health care settings; outdoor seated or unseated events and entrainment or outdoor-guided services.
Regulations remain in effect for last call for alcohol per local regulations with bars at 50% capacity. Group sports and camps are limited to 50% capacity up to 500 indoors with indoor seated and unseated events and entertainment limited to 50% up to 500 people.
The updated 3.0 dial does not change Colorado’s current statewide mask mandate, according to the county. The current executive order on mask wearing expires April 3, at that time, Gov. Jared Polis may choose to make modifications.
According to a recent Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment press release, state officials expect that dial 3.0 will remain in effect until mid-April, at which point the state plans to retire the dial and implement a new public health order that gives greater control over capacity restrictions to local public health agencies.
“Coloradans have made great sacrifices to protect ourselves and our communities from COVID-19 over the past year,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “While this is still a time for caution, these changes to the dial better reflect where we are in the pandemic today, and the balance we are trying to strike between disease suppression and economic hardship.”
The move to “green” status arrives as Delta County vaccine providers continue to vaccinate in all phases including Phase 2 beginning on Friday, April 2. Phase 2, the state’s final vaccination stage, is open to anyone age 16 or older.
“It’s important that we get as many people in Delta County vaccinated as possible, especially now that we are opening up into Protect Our Neighbors,” said Delta County Public Health Director Karen O’Brien. “We don’t want to waste a single vaccine; we are openly allowing anyone 16 or older to sign up for an appointment at our community vaccination events.”
There are two upcoming community vaccination events, the first is Thursday, March 25, at Heritage Hall in Hotchkiss; sign up for an appointment at signupgenius.com/go/10c0d45aea623a5fcce9-heritage.
The second community vaccination event will take place on Friday, April 2, at Delta Health’s Oncology building; individuals can sign up at signupgenius.com/go/10c0c48abae2aa4fbc34-covid1.
According to the health department’s social media page, the event at Delta Health is open to anyone 16 or older in accordance with Phase 2.
Safeway in Delta also has open COVID-19 appointments; individuals can sign up for an appointment at safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html.
Delta County Health Department continues to vaccinate Monday – Friday of each week; call 970-874-2168 for an appointment.
Free mobile COVID-19 testing continues in Delta County with a few changes:
Starting Friday, April 2, mobile COVID-19 testing will only take place in Delta. The testing will take place every Friday at the Tru-Vu Drive In Theatre located at 1001 Colorado 92. The testing will be from 9 a.m — 4 p.m every Friday, through June.
North Fork EMS will no longer schedule COVID-19 test appointments. For COVID-19 tests call Delta County Health Department at 970-874-2165 for an appointment, appointments are available every Tuesday.
Delta County Call Center remains open every day from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and can be reached at 970-874-2172.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.