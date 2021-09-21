Delta County rolls out new COVID-19 dashboard

Delta County rolled out a new version of its COVID-19 Dashboard which offers a date range search function. The county reported a total of 3,386 positive cases, 30 new cases and 78 deaths. From the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 231 persons hospitalized.
A new section of the dashboard helps the community assess the level of risk in the county. According to reported information the county’s one week case rate is at 173.2 per 100,000 persons, up 8%. The county’s one week positivity rate is 9.02%, down 1.2%. The county’s ICU capacity is at 67% with a total of four COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
The dashboard now has a section devoted to vaccination rates in the county. To date 46.2% of the county is fully vaccinated with 4.8% receiving one dose. The dashboard shows that 10.7% of COVID-19 cases were among those fully vaccinated. Although not shown on the dashboard, 89.3% of the total COVID-19 cases remain among those individuals not vaccinated.
Delta County remains in the HIGH category for transmission with an increase in positive cases among school aged children. The higher community cases have caused some concerns that Delta County School District 50J has been underreporting its cases on its weekly dashboard.
According to school district officials, the school dashboard is a combination of both the district and the health department.
“We work together to track all of our students and staff. Anytime we are giving a positive test it is added to our tracking system and they are all reported. We report on the dashboard every Friday for that week’s number of cases. It is not a cumulative dashboard,” said Kurt Clay, assistant superintendent.
According to the school district dashboard Sept. 10 — Sept. 17 there were a total of 40 positive COVID-19 cases including staff and students. Cedaredge (22), Delta (4), Hotchkiss and Crawford (13) and Paonia (1). The dashboard will be updated again on Friday, Sept. 24.
The state vaccine bus will be at the Mountain Harvest Festival from 4 -8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and at Cleland Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.
Free COVID testing is done at Delta County Health Department every Tuesday by appointment by calling 970-874-2165 and every Wednesday at North Fork EMS in Hotchkiss from 10 a.m — 1 p.m, drive up only. Testing continues every Friday at the Tru Vu Drive In Theatre from 9 a.m — 2 p.m. Delta Health Clinics will also test its patients and River Valley Family Health Center’s Convenient Care (now open where Urgent Care used to be) will also provide COVID-19 testing.
It is anticipated that the number of COVID-19 cases will continue to rise especially during the colder months. Residents are advised to take precautions as the community transmission remains in the high category.
“We strongly encourage all residents to get vaccinated and to stay home if you or your kiddo is sick,” said Darnell Place-Wise, Delta County public information officer.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
