Delta County seeks variance on governor's COVID-19 safer-at-home reopening plan

Delta County Commissioners will seek a variance to the governor’s COVID-19 safer-at-home reopening plan following input from the county’s unified incident command team.
The proposal requires county commissioners, the health department and the hospital to “sign off” on a joint plan before submitting to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). To obtain a variance, the county will need to show a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases while maintaining a suppression plan and continued testing for the virus.
Unified incident command leaders Robbie LeValley, Karen O’Brien and Jody Roeber representing the county, health department and hospital spoke in favor of pursuing the variance during the May 6 commissioner meeting with concerns.
“According to the information that we received from the public health order as well as direction that our public health department has received, it would be better if we could show the county as declining in the number of cases, we have not been able to show that decline as we are continuing to increase,” LeValley said.
Despite the increase, attributed to the increase in testing, LeValley is in favor of going “forward with this (variance) with the help of our EOC and National Guard.”
Delta County would emulate the Mesa County plan including restaurant interior and exterior seating at 30% of the fire code, additional spacing in the waiting and lobby areas, bars will remain closed, additional cleaning and sanitation, employees screened, hand washing and masks would be mandatory.
When it comes to churches, LeValley said the county would draft guidelines taking into consideration the “size of the individual buildings.” Mesa County is allowing up to 50% of capacity with social distancing and other measures.
“Part of our consideration for you to think about is our hospital. We have our surge plan set up. The hospital has done an amazing job of being ready and having the plans there, the ventilators etc,” LeValley said.
While on board with submitting an alternative COVID-19 reopening plan, O’Brien and Roeber expressed their concerns about hospital capacity going forward. O’Brien reiterated that the state health department is looking for a decrease in cases and a suppression plan.
“Once you start opening up more of the county and people are mingling more there’s a potential for more contacts with the virus ... we’re a little bit concerned with that going forward when we start opening up more of the areas ... the state wants to see trigger points, at what point does your hospital start to get overwhelmed and cases start to climb and the virus is spreading. We are going to need some numbers for the state.”
With only eight employees at the health department, O’Brien said two nurses are providing testing as a prevention measure. She said the county went from one case on April 2 to 52 with most cases having roughly five to six contacts.
“All of those contacts need to be contacted and isolated or quarantined depending on their situation and refer them to testing. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work that needs to be done to keep everyone safe and keep our hospitals from being overwhelmed and that’s really our main goal here,” said O’Brien giving credit to the state’s COVID-19 policy for keeping the numbers down.
During the safer-at-home reopening, the health department is keeping “a pulse” on how more social contact affects the hospital’s capacity and how ongoing testing will increase the number of cases. O’Brien added that the county must keep in mind the executive orders, fines and the possibility of losing funding if they violate the state mandate.
On the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic is the county’s 49-bed hospital. The hospital has played a major role in the unified incident command during the crisis. Early on most respiratory patients were ruled out for covid, but all patients have to be treated as if positive. To date, the hospital has had only two positive cases, however, “there have been multiple rule outs.”
“The minute we get two COVID rule outs or two COVID positive patients to our ICU, we have to move the other patients out of ICU because our entire ICU becomes negative pressure, that means it’s a completely dirty unit therefore the nurses have to enter the area completely garbed in PPE and exit in the same manner... then we have to find an alternate place for our clean ICU patients. Once we hit two patients we are moving our clean ICU patients and that’s a domino effect for the rest of the hospital and how to treat the clean patients healthy,” Jody Roeber, chief clinical officer DCMH, told commissioners.
Elective surgeries have begun at the hospital. As of the commissioner meeting, the hospital is testing everyone scheduled for surgery. Roeber said 1 out 5 patients tested positive for COVID. She said there has been an increase in suspected COVID cases presenting with GI symptoms.
“We are definitely in support of the variance, so far we have had only one covid positive at a time, although we’ve had up to four at a time that we’re ruling out, but we feel that’s a number that we can manage at this time. We support the variance, we support reopening as long as there are smart decisions made in how that occurs,” she said.
Citing the original intent to “flatten the curve,” commissioners expressed their desire to “allow people to exercise their freedoms” and allow the community to go back to work.
“I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t be able to move forward with this request for waiver,” Commissioner Don Suppes said, “I don’t see the person-to-person contact increasing to the point that it’s going to be dangerous.”
Commissioners in conjunction with the health department and hospital will send an electronic letter to CDPHE on May 11. O’Brien said the county could hear back in a couple of days.
