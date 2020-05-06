When it comes to large crowds and speeding in the Dominguez-Escalante Canyon west of Delta, Dick Miller, owner of Escalante Ranch said, “It’s already out of hand.”
A couple of weeks ago, Miller reported seeing over 60 vehicles with trailers parked at the entrance to the conservation area off Highway 50. And he’s witnessing more speeding, reckless driving and a lack of law enforcement.
Four years ago a group of concerned citizens and ranch representative, Kent Davis, met with Delta County Commissioners to discuss ATVs and OHVs in the canyon speeding and driving recklessly. At that time, the off-road vehicles were not street legal except for agricultural use.
Miller said not only did the county fail to deal with the speeding issue, it moved ahead with an ordinance allowing ATVs and OHVs to operate on unincorporated Delta County roads. According to the ordinance passed in 2017, it is the county’s responsibility to manage OHVs on county roads and enforce the ordinance’s strict regulations, something Miller says it isn’t doing.
“They’re just refusing to do anything about it, burying their head in the sand. I would say the traffic in the last two years has increased. It’s become known as a place where people can basically race without any repercussions or getting into trouble.”
Miller said the problem isn’t just in-county traffic near the ranch, there are large groups coming from Moab, Utah. And to make matters worse, the slower side-by-side farm utility vehicle has morphed into “basically dune buggies” with street tires and car engines capable of highway speeds according to the fed up rancher.
The longtime Delta County rancher said he’s also witnessing a different demographic accessing the county road that winds through his ranch as offroaders make their way to popular BLM trails in the canyon from Highway 50 all the way to Escalante Forks.
“It’s gone from an older ATV crowd that kind of putt up and down the canyon and enjoy the scenery to groups of younger people who are just out joy riding and seeing how fast they can slide around the corners and act like a daredevil. It’s going to kill somebody here pretty quick. The county refuses to do anything about it and I hold them personally responsible.”
Miller, concerned for the safety of his ranch workers, their children and his livestock voiced his growing frustrations during the Board of Delta County Commissioners meeting on April 22 via phone. Commissioners, unable to make any definitive decision on the matter during the public comment time, directed Miller to meet with Commissioner Mike Lane.
“I will meet with Mike, I’ve spoken to him several times, he (Lane) is not a very good commissioner and he won’t do anything about it,” Miller said, “He pawns it off on the BLM. He says the BLM is out writing tickets and trying to help police it. I talked to the BLM, they say that they have told Mike the exact opposite, that they don’t have the power to write a speeding ticket on a Delta County road.”
While the BLM works in cooperation with local sheriffs’ offices, state agencies, and other federal law enforcement agencies, it defers most matters to those agencies and recommend that “in the event of an emergency, always call 911 or your local sheriff’s office.”
Shortly after Miller addressed the commissioners, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor met with Lane and Robbie LeValley, county administrator, to work on a response. Taylor approved money from his overtime budget for deputies to patrol the area the weekend of April 25-26. He said two deputies ran two four hour shifts patrolling the county road near the ranch.
“It sounds like that was really a big success, several visitors to the canyon thanked deputies for being there and slowing people down and just being visible,” Taylor said, adding that deputies wrote one ticket, issued a number of warnings as well as checked for driver’s licenses, insurance and registrations.
Taylor said the county would like to do more, but to deploy two deputies every weekend for two four-hour shifts or one full shift in the remote canyon from May to September it would cost roughly $17,000 per year. The department’s entire overtime budget is $25,000 per year.
“That would be a huge chunk and normally we go through that pretty quick. With overtime you’re talking special operations, training or anything out of the ordinary that we do.”
To try and mitigate the speeding problem, the county placed a large LED sign west of the parking lot as drivers make their way into the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area, but Miller says the county’s signs are of little value.
“You gotta do what it takes to get the job done, you can’t have a half-hearted effort. They post signs and they’re good target practice for bullet holes that’s all the signs are worth out there.”
Taylor, said the county has spent considerable time and money putting in speed limit signs to deter the reckless driving.
“We’ve posted speed limit signs, beware of curve signs, so the county has taken the time and initiative to educate people about the hazards of that road.”
Well aware of the ongoing problem, Taylor recommended that citizens who witness speeding or reckless activity make a report to the DCSO, with as much information as they can obtain including a “driver and vehicle description.”
“Right now, we’re trying to educate more than give people tickets, but at some point we’re going to get really stern about it and start issuing a lot of tickets for those violations that we see,” Taylor said, adding, “The BLM has been supportive, and they had an officer down in the canyon with our deputies so there was a lot of visibility of law enforcement this weekend.”
With summer just around the corner, both Miller and Taylor know the situation in Escalante Canyon will heat up as OHVs, ATVs and Jeep enthusiasts head out for weekend adventures in the scenic area.
“Hopefully the word will get out that it is being patrolled and people (will) just mind their speed in the canyon because there’s a lot of blind corners, farm equipment and the potential for something really serious to happen is certainly there.”
