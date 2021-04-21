Delta County is now officially in charge of local COVID-19 policies. The change is the result of the state’s decision to transition the responsibility to the counties, giving them greater authority to decide how to manage coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley told commissioners Tuesday morning that some counties have used a resolution to officially take the COVID-19 reins; however, she offered a draft management statement reviewed by Delta Health and Delta County Health Department to commissioners for consideration.
At the recommendation of Commissioner Don Suppes, LeValley read the following Delta County COVID-19 Management Statement into the public record:
“Delta County has consistently managed the COVID-19 pandemic in a manner to reduce the impact to Delta Health (our hospital), to protect vulnerable populations, and to keep our economy viable and thriving. Delta Health and its clinics, Delta County Health Department, River Valley Family Health Centers and private pharmacies continue to provide vaccines to all eligible persons; the vaccine rate for our most at risk populations is 67%.
“The State of Colorado transitioned the management of the COVID-19 Dial to counties, effective April 16, 2021. Delta County will not issue a local public health order and will follow guidance that is in Public Health Order 20-38. Going forward, Delta County encourages business owners to determine for their individual businesses, the COVID-19 operating procedures that works best for them, and their customers. Delta County also encourages individuals to make choices for themselves, and to respect the decisions of businesses and fellow county residents. Delta County firmly believes that individuals and businesses are in the best position to make their own decisions, and will not insert themselves into an enforcement role including the mask mandate. Delta County, Delta County Public Health Department, and Delta Health will continue to encourage all residents to consider all COVID-19 safety measures as they make personal and business choices.”
“I think this statement is a sound approach. It still gives people the freedom to choose individually or as a business, how they want to address this, and we respect their right either way,” said Suppes. “I think that everybody is aware, should we see a spike or something happen to our hospital levels that concerns us that we may have to come back and start enforcing something at that time but right now there is no need to continue lock down status of any type because we have maintained a low level in our hospital.”
Suppes went on to say that while 67% of the at-risk population has been vaccinated, he doesn’t believe that the remaining 33% will chose the vaccine and that should be their personal choice.
Commissioners stated that they will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and hospitalization levels. LeValley said during the monthly COVID-19 updates commissioners can “have the discussion to revisit the management statement.”
“If there’s any spikes in the hospitalization that can be relayed the next day or that day also. I think this is a good common sense approach. It does give the citizens the chance to make their own decisions and live their life like they want to rather than having a government entity telling them what to do and what not to do,” said Commissioner Mike Lane.
In a press release last week Gov. Jared Polis offered a statement on the COVID-19 management to the counties while acknowledging that the state has entered a fourth wave of infections driven by variants.
“We’re confident that with great vaccination progress, shifting the role of managing the pandemic through a statewide restriction can successfully transition to greater responsibility at the local level, and, yes, greater responsibility on the personal level as well,” Polis said.
Even with the COVID-19 dial changes and county control, individuals are still encouraged to remain at least 6 feet away from non-household contacts, continue hand washing and wear a face covering to reduce disease transmission.
Some state COVID-19 requirements will remain such as the mask order and limits on large indoor gatherings.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
