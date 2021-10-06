Delta County commissioners unanimously agreed to pay legal fees for County Administrator Robbie LeValley in connection with an ethics complaint filed nearly two years ago.
The complaint filed by Delta County Citizen Report and JoAnn Kalenak in 2019 alleged that LeValley violated statutory conflict of interest provisions when she signed two purchase orders and used her county-issued credit card to buy product from Homestead Meats, a company in which her family ranch has a financial interest.
“Ms. Kalenak already gave an introduction to this discussion item,” stated Commissioner Don Suppes during the Delta County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Sept. 21.
“So, no sense in beating a dead horse ... no matter how she words it, there was no fault found by the ethics commission. And once again it was simply Robbie doing the job, getting it done and doing what the commissioners asked of her,” Suppes said prior to recommending that the county pay $3,960 for LeValley’s attorney fees.
LeValley was cleared of the violations by the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission (IEC) in August; however, controversy followed the split decision by the four-member board. In response, Kalenak filed an appeal with the IEC claiming that the 2-to-2 vote was not a majority decision and not binding.
Kalenak addressed Delta County commissioners moments before the board’s decision to pay LeValley’s legal fees.
“Today, I would like to put on the record how disappointed I am about how the county has handled my Independent Ethics Commission complaint against Administrator LeValley. In a past meeting Commissioner Suppes commented on the complaint calling it ‘a waste of time and taxpayer resources.’ Commissioners Lane and Koontz echoed his sentiments,” said Kalenak, via Zoom.
Kalenak told commissioners that only two out of every 100 complaints filed each year with the IEC are deemed non-frivolous and that “officials trained in these matters did not agree with Commissioner Suppes’ assessment.” She went on to tell the three-man board that there is “nothing wasteful about upholding the public’s trust.”
“Ms. LeValley made grave errors when she became involved in purchasing products from a company she co-owns. All four IEC commissioners agreed to that, two disagreed that she had any say in the matter but rather acted like a clerk to the commissioners. Moreover, while the IEC could not take into account the county’s own purchasing policy, you commissioners certainly should. Ms. LeValley’s actions were unethical at worse and irresponsible at best and I am asking commissioners to consider those things and be more respectful of its constituents, that’s the only way you’re going to regain our trust,” Kalenak concluded.
“Your opinions are on the record,” replied Chairman Mike Lane.
On the same day that Delta County commissioners agreed to pay LeValley’s legal fees, the IEC during its monthly meeting denied Kalenak’s appeal in a closed-door session. The now five-member IEC board said it would issue a written statement to DCCR.
“We are very disappointed. We’re waiting to see if they’ve provided more reasoning in the written statement. There’s a high probability that we will appeal in district court,” said Kalenak in a follow-up statement.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent
