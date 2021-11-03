Delta County continues to see a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases. In the past seven-day period (Oct. 26 — Nov.1) the county has reported 152 new cases for a total of 4,097 since reporting began.
Delta County’s positivity rate is 13.6 %. The Delta County Health Department reported three additional deaths in the last week bringing the total to 84 including two males 65-74 and a male 75-84.
As of Monday, Delta Health reported 12 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 83% of ICU beds occupied. Statewide as of Friday, Oct. 29, 90% of ICU beds were in-use, 89% of total available medical/surgical beds were filled and 89% of acute care beds in-use.
“Hospital capacity is of grave concern not only locally, and regionally, but statewide as well. Please take every precaution to keep you and your family healthy by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask when you are in a crowd or in close proximity of others for an extended time, washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, and staying home if you are sick,” Delta County officials said in a recent press release.
The State of Colorado has recently updated, extended, and amended several Public Health Orders. Public Health Order 20-38 includes limited requirements to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado. It requires face coverings in some settings. The order also includes hospital reporting requirements to provide the state with critical information to assess the statewide capacity to provide necessary medical care and services to Coloradans.
Public Health Order 21-01 now includes a provision requiring providers to administer second shots and any additional or booster shots regardless of where the individual received prior vaccinations. It also requires providers to administer vaccines to any individual who self-attests that they meet the criteria approved by the FDA and recommended by CDC. It also requires vaccine administrators to submit vaccination and demographic data to CDPHE within 48 hours of administration.
Public Health Order 21-02 aims to give hospitals greater capacity to serve Coloradans during the pandemic. It requires hospitals, hospital-owned Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and outpatient surgery centers to delay cosmetic procedures for up to six months if the delay would not cause harm to life, limb or function.
The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved vaccines for children ages 5-11. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to meet Nov. 2 to discuss the recommendation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will then make a final recommendation on administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. Delta County Health Department will begin pediatric vaccination clinics every Tuesday and Thursday each week, as soon as approval comes from the state.
Delta County Health Department and all Delta Health Clinics are offering the COVID-19 Booster. The CDC recently authorized the use of heterologous (mix & match) booster doses for currently available COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals. The booster is available following the completion of primary vaccination even if the primary dose was a different COVID-19 vaccine.
You should get a booster dose if you are 65 years old or older, live in a long-term care facility, you are 18 to 64 years old and at high risk of severe COVID-19, you are 18 to 64 years old and at high risk because of where you live or work. For example, if you live in a college dorm with lots of other students or you work at a grocery store where you are in contact with many people every day, you may be considered high risk and you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for your initial dose.
Vaccinations are available at the following providers: Delta County Health Department, Delta Health Internal Medicine, Delta Health Family Medicine, Delta Health West Elk Clinic, River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care.
Vaccinations are also available at the following pharmacies: City Market Delta, City Market Hotchkiss, Safeway in Delta and Walmart in Delta.
Delta County Health Department continues to stress the importance of getting tested should you or a family member not be feeling well. There are several options for COVID-19 testing in Delta County including the Delta County Health Department every Tuesday by appointment — 970-874-2165; North Fork EMS in Hotchkiss every Wednesday drive up only from 1 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre every Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
For additional information regarding COVID-19 visit deltacounty.com.