Weapons and alcohol made for a bad mix early Tuesday, when a man was reportedly shot during a domestic dispute, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said.
Both parties characterized the shooting as an accident, according to Taylor.
Deputies detained Holly D. Fox, 44, on suspicion of felony menacing, reckless endangerment, prohibited use of a weapon, third-degree assault and domestic violence.
Formal charges are due July 6. Fox was later released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Steve Miracle responded to the 1700 block of Colorado 348 shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday upon reports that the homeowner had shot a possible intruder.
According to the arrest affidavit Miracle wrote, when he and others arrived, Fox met them outside and said her husband was in a back room with a gunshot wound. She said they could find the gun on the counter and Deputy Taylor Bissell later recovered it from that location.
Fox’s husband was bloody and distraught. Deputy Wade Carney applied a tourniquet to a wound in the man’s upper arm until paramedics arrived to treat him further.
Fox reportedly told Miracle that when her truck had pulled into the driveway earlier, she wasn’t sure if someone other than her husband was driving it. She told Miracle and Deputy Kevan Arreola she grabbed her gun and came outside, declaring more than once that she had a gun, Miracle said in the affidavit.
Her husband was inside the truck. Fox reportedly told investigators that because he had the door open, she reached in and started grabbing things from inside, only to have her husband crack open a can of beer and pour it on her.
When he did that, she grabbed him by the shirt and a “small altercation ensued,” per Miracle.
“Holly was still armed with the gun during the altercation. She said she accidentally fired off the gun in her hand,” Miracle said in the document. “After the gun went off (man) advised he yelled out ‘you shot me’ to Holly.”
Fox promptly called dispatch.
Later at the hospital, Fox’s husband reportedly told Miracle and Carney that Fox was upset he had her father’s truck. The document says the man admitted to spraying Fox with beer. As he tried to get all the way back into the vehicle, a gunshot rang out.
Miracle and Carney returned to the scene to detain Fox.
