Delta doctors’ discrimination suit appears headed for settlement

A 2019 lawsuit against the Delta hospital may soon reach settlement. (DCI/file photo)

A settlement of three physicians’ discrimination suit against the Delta hospital may be in the works.

Drs. Gina Martin (now Miller), Amanda Swanson and Susan Bright sued Delta County Memorial Hospital District in 2019, alleging violations of the Equal Pay Act; retaliation under the Family Medical Leave Act, and sex and pregnancy discrimination under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

