Delta doctors’ discrimination suit appears headed for settlement

A settlement of three physicians’ discrimination suit against the Delta hospital may be in the works.
Drs. Gina Martin (now Miller), Amanda Swanson and Susan Bright sued Delta County Memorial Hospital District in 2019, alleging violations of the Equal Pay Act; retaliation under the Family Medical Leave Act, and sex and pregnancy discrimination under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.
They women, who worked at Delta Family Medicine, claimed they were illegally terminated after the hospital assumed ownership of the clinic. They alleged unequal pay, less favorable on-call schedules than male colleagues’ received and that they experienced intimidation when they objected to portions of their new employment contracts.
The district, which operates Delta Health (formerly Delta County Memorial Hospital), denied the allegations and in motions pointed to reasons other than sexual discrimination for employment actions concerning the doctors.
Earlier this year, a U.S. District judge granted the hospital summary judgment on some of the claims, but denied the motion for summary judgment on Miller’s contract terms and termination. He also kept alive a Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act claim.
These claims had been set for trial Dec. 5.
On Nov. 1, however, the parties filed a notice of tentative settlement. The document states that, after a settlement conference on Oct. 31, a tentative settlement was reached and the parties are finalizing the agreement. Once that is done, they will “promptly” file to dismiss, but have asked that the court not formally dismiss the case until a stipulated motion to do so has been filed.
The notice does not contain details about the proposed settlement.
A Nov. 2 court order stayed case deadlines until Nov. 8, at which time dismissal papers or a status report is due.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone