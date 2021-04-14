Delta eliminates certain school-related liquor license restrictions

At its regular meeting on April 6, the Delta City Council unanimously agreed to eliminate restrictions for certain liquor licenses in regards to distance from schools. The vote did not include Councilman Mark Broome, who was absent from the meeting.
City Clerk Jolene Nelson explained the situation to provide background.
Vision Charter Academy of Delta is moving its premises to Main Street. Concurrently, an existing liquor-serving business also plans to move to Main Street.
The City of Delta has the common restriction that liquor licenses will not be approved if the premises are within 500 feet of a school where children are in classes. This does not, however, prohibit a school from moving within 500 feet of a liquor-serving business that holds an existing license.
Ultimately, the distance restrictions were eliminated for businesses serving beer and wine for on-premises consumption only, thereby excluding liquor stores from the exception.
According to Nelson, there is already an existing liquor store within 500 feet of Vision’s upcoming location, but as long as it doesn’t change ownership and let the existing liquor license deactivate, there shouldn’t be a problem.
Eliminating on-premises consumption distance regulations for liquor licenses was seen by the board as being ultimately business-friendly and an easy choice.
“I don’t see why a restaurant that serves wine can’t be on the same block as the Vision Charter Academy,” Mayor Nathan Clay said on the matter.
Councilwoman Cathy Boyd said, “As one person made a comment about it to me, ‘Welcome to the 21st century.’”
Minor future concerns regarding the continuing restrictions for liquor stores, according to Nelson, would include the potential for the Delta County School District building to one day offer some sort of classes on its premises. This is presently seen as a non-issue, so the motion to selectively eliminate the distance restrictions still passed easily in the form of Ordinance No. 5, 2021.
Lucas Vader is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.