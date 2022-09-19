Delta Health anticipates significant savings as it navigates prescription drug savings program

Delta Health stands to benefit from a drug cost-reduction program. (File photo)

Delta Health could cut up to $400,000 per month in expenses after gaining access to the 340B Drug Pricing Program earlier this summer.

The federal program requires prescription drug manufacturers participating in Medicaid to provide outpatient drugs at reduced costs to covered health entities.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

