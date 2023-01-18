Travis Evans, registered radiology supervisor, and Gail Hook, registered nuclear medical technician at Delta Health, next to the hospital’s new digital CT/PET scanner. (Cassie Knust/Special to the MDP)
Delta Health unveiled its new Cartesion Prime Digital CT/PET scanner on Wednesday. The scanner is the first of its kind on the Western Slope. (Cassie Knust/Special to the MDP)
Excitement permeated the halls at Delta Health on Jan. 11, when radiology staff toured the hospital’s newest CT/PET system.
The hospital hopes the combined PET and CT scanner, known as the Cartesion Prime Digital, will help clinicians produce high-quality images consistently and routinely, paving the way for improved image quality, the ability to better visualize cancer lesions and possibly reduce a patient’s time in the scanner.
The scanner was produced by Cannon Medical Systems USA and derives from artificial intelligence technology.
“It really is a new day for us because it takes us into a realm where we've not been before within that diagnostic space,” Kevin Fischer said of the Cartesion Prime. Fischer is director of radiology and cardiopulmonary at Delta Health. “This is more of a goosebumps kind of feeling because it's not just pretty, it's the functionality that just takes us into a different level.”
The new scanner is the first of its kind on the Western Slope and replaces the hospital’s mobile PET scanner operated by Gail Hook, a registered nuclear medical technician at Delta Health.
The new scanner offers patients more room in-house compared to the mobile scanner, Hook said.
The terms “Positron Emission Tomography” (PET) and “Computed Tomography” (CT) are sometimes confused as being the same thing, but they’re two parts of a whole.
A CT is taken just before the PET portion of the scan. While the CT captures images on a structural level (i.e.: the machine can see muscles and joints), the PET scan essentially zooms in on the CT’s image for a more detailed look at lesions within the body.
The difference between the Cartesion Prime and previous scanners is similar to the difference between an analog and digital camera, Fischer said.
Those cancerous lesions could be benign or malignant, but providers expect to deliver treatment plans or support plans with more confidence.
“I don’t want to give people the impression that we're not able to do it now, but it will make it much clearer,” Fischer said of the diagnostics process. “It does help us make more confident decisions.”
The machine arrived at Delta Health on Nov. 29, 2022, and scanned its first patient at the beginning of the year.
Updating technology was also one of the hospital’s tax initiative priorities, according to Matt Heyn, president and CEO of Delta Health.
“The people of Delta County deserve quality care found through technology,” said Heyn. “Just because we live in a rural community doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have access to these innovative tools that are going to propel our health system forward and fulfill our commitment to provide quality care.”
