Excitement permeated the halls at Delta Health on Jan. 11, when radiology staff toured the hospital’s newest CT/PET system.

The hospital hopes the combined PET and CT scanner, known as the Cartesion Prime Digital, will help clinicians produce high-quality images consistently and routinely, paving the way for improved image quality, the ability to better visualize cancer lesions and possibly reduce a patient’s time in the scanner.



