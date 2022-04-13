Delta Health targets financial independence after pandemic revenue losses

During the Delta County Commissioners board meeting on Tuesday, April 5, Delta Health CEO Matt Heyn sought support for its upcoming sales tax initiative as he presented solutions to the hospital’s revenue losses over the course of the pandemic.
The plan outlined the hospital’s community contributions and current financial situation, as well as possible solutions to its revenue shortage.
Heyn explained to commissioners that receiving the new provider status is considered “Plan A” while the upcoming May ballot sales tax initiative is “Plan B” in the hospital’s attempt to compensate for lost income driven by the pandemic.
“A couple of things that are key: Delta Health is committed to being a rural-based community hospital,” Heyn told the board. “It’s our commitment to remain independent in the light of financial struggles that we’re undergoing right now.”
The CEO noted that over 70% of the hospital’s patients are on Medicare or Medicaid, but despite “lifesaving care” provided by Delta Health, only less than half a percentage point of revenue stems from tax dollars. This currently amounts to around $300,000 received from property taxes.
This, he said, is significantly less than other comparable hospitals.
While the hospital’s newest designation moves the nonprofit one step closer toward independence, it still requires a tax increase to meet its goal due to a considerable revenue shortage. The revenue shortfall comes after “substantial cost saving measures,” according to Heyn.
The CEO described how the hospital conducted layoffs, reviewed a couple of programs, shrank the size of its clinic operations, and looked at eliminating all lease agreements with outside entities so it could move onto the Delta Health campus. The hospital continues running at a deficit, however.
“We face further reductions in services potentially, and the possibility of having a partner with a larger health system if we can’t get this equation solved,” said Heyn.
Heyn indicated that Delta Health is one of many independent rural community hospitals operating on a deficit and if the problem persists, Delta County could lose its hospital.
“If we lose our local hospital or we have continued severe cuts, this would risk the well being of the residents across Delta County and so we’re trying to avoid that,” he said. “It would likely force residents to seek care outside of the community.”
Heyn appealed to commissioners the financial contributions the hospital has provided the county, specifically its employment opportunities.
Delta Health provided around $41 million in wages in 2021, which Heyn described as a “pretty significant economic driver” to the community. Last year the hospital also provided over $2 million in charity and uncollected care.
The hospital documented nearly 600 employees at the start of April and 503 full-time employees. Heyn commented that the reduction in well-paying jobs to the local economy hasn’t allowed the hospital to reinvest in the community.
The pandemic left Delta Health juggling supply cost increases, operating room closures for reduced elective procedures, reduced patient volumes that have now bounced back, as well as staffing shortages.
The hospital spent approximately $300,000 last month in contract labor for services and personnel–the positions have been difficult to fill, according to the CEO.
“We are seeing staff burnout in light of the pandemic, and we also are seeing a growth in the uninsured population as a result of the pandemic,” he said.
Commissioner Don Suppes asked Heyn why both solutions were still needed now that the hospital has received its SCHP status.
Heyn responded that Delta Health will still need the addition of the sales tax in order to offset revenue losses despite the nearly $3 million in annual expenses the designation will provide.
If Plans A and B were to fail, then the alternative meant seeking a partnership with a larger healthcare system.
However, even if only one of the plans came to fruition (the new designation), the hospital would still investigate a partnership. If both plans panned out, then Delta Health would be able to achieve its goal of long term independence.
