Delta Health welcomes new surgical clinic, formerly Delta Surgical Associates

Delta Health welcomed its newest clinic, Delta Health Surgical, this month with an open house for the community.
Formerly known as Delta Surgical Associates, the newly named clinic is located at 95 Stafford Lane in Delta. The clinic houses a staple need for general surgery in any community.
“General surgery is a need, no matter where we go,” said Vickie Moore, executive director of clinic operations. “Everybody has appendixes and gall bladders and those types of things, so I think in a healthcare system, we would be remiss not to have general surgery.”
The revamping process began about a year ago when Dr. Laura McCrackin announced her retirement, Moore said. The general surgeon’s retirement started the conversation: What would the clinic look like moving forward?
“We are excited to continue providing exceptional, compassionate surgical care to our patients and community with the opening of our new clinic,” said Matt Heyn, CEO and president of Delta Health, in a hospital news release. “Patients can expect the same top-of-the-line surgical care with industry-leading tools and technology to perform minimally invasive and complex surgeries.”
Now the torch is passed to Drs. Kyle Nickel and William Cole, the surgeons who will become the clinic’s newest familiar faces for the community.
The surgeons will also now have immediate access to patient records from other Delta Health clinics, providing for a more seamless care experience.
Moore pointed out that the hospital has retained all staff employed under Delta Surgical Association, underscoring the organization’s stated goals of retaining and hiring staff following the passage of its sales tax initiative this year.
“Dr. Nickel has a wonderful reputation in the community and we continue that legacy in promoting Dr. Cole,” Moore continued. “He’s going to be a great addition and, and already, we know that his patients are loving him.”
All surgical services are performed at Delta Health Hospital in sterile operating rooms. A hospital’s news release notes that its surgical infection rate has remained below national industry standards at 0.2% in 2020.
Delta Health Surgical offers a range of general surgery for treatments such as abdominal surgery, the appendix, gallbladder, liver, digestive tract and hernia repairs.
“We’re just very excited about the surgical clinic becoming part of Delta health and incorporating the wonderful physicians who have worked in the community already, and then bringing on Dr. Cole,” said Moore. “So we’re looking forward to many more years of service to the community.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone