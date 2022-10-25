Delta Health welcomes new surgical clinic, formerly Delta Surgical Associates

Delta Health Surgical continues general surgery services in the Delta and area community. (Cassie Kunst/Montrose Daily Press)

Delta Health welcomed its newest clinic, Delta Health Surgical, this month with an open house for the community.

Formerly known as Delta Surgical Associates, the newly named clinic is located at 95 Stafford Lane in Delta. The clinic houses a staple need for general surgery in any community.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?