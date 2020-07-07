PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020

Fireworks lit up the night sky over Delta on July 4 as the City of Delta put together the annual Confluence Park fireworks display. But this year’s celebration looked a bit different as the coronavirus prevented large social gatherings in Confluence Park.

Barbecuing in the park and celebrating America’s 244th birthday of independence with friends and family in Confluence Park did not happen this year after the city announced the park would be closed Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5.

As one of a few fireworks shows on the Western Slope, Delta continued the tradition of a fireworks show. Despite the regulations of spectators having to remain in their vehicles, people traveled from across the region to watch from side roads, nearby parks, golf courses and the airport.

With a full moon peeking through the clouds as the backdrop, the sound of fireworks began echoing across town at 9:30 p.m. Red, white and blue fireworks blasted through the sky beside golden fireworks that fell like waterfalls toward the ground.

People sitting atop the hill by the golf course north of town began oohing and ah-hing as the fireworks changed colors as they exploded. Many people watched the fireworks show from inside their vehicles or pulled out chairs to sit in front of their vehicles, while staying socially distanced from others.

The show’s grand finale ended around 10:15 p.m.

Although 2020 has been a year of many changes, Delta’s Fourth of July celebration was close to normal as people came together to celebrate our nation’s birthday while staying safe and distant.

Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.

