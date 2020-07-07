Fireworks lit up the night sky over Delta on July 4 as the City of Delta put together the annual Confluence Park fireworks display. But this year’s celebration looked a bit different as the coronavirus prevented large social gatherings in Confluence Park.
Barbecuing in the park and celebrating America’s 244th birthday of independence with friends and family in Confluence Park did not happen this year after the city announced the park would be closed Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5.
As one of a few fireworks shows on the Western Slope, Delta continued the tradition of a fireworks show. Despite the regulations of spectators having to remain in their vehicles, people traveled from across the region to watch from side roads, nearby parks, golf courses and the airport.
With a full moon peeking through the clouds as the backdrop, the sound of fireworks began echoing across town at 9:30 p.m. Red, white and blue fireworks blasted through the sky beside golden fireworks that fell like waterfalls toward the ground.
People sitting atop the hill by the golf course north of town began oohing and ah-hing as the fireworks changed colors as they exploded. Many people watched the fireworks show from inside their vehicles or pulled out chairs to sit in front of their vehicles, while staying socially distanced from others.
The show’s grand finale ended around 10:15 p.m.
Although 2020 has been a year of many changes, Delta’s Fourth of July celebration was close to normal as people came together to celebrate our nation’s birthday while staying safe and distant.
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: July 4 fireworks display 2020
Enter to win a Traeger Pro 780 Grill when you subscribe!
The Traeger Pro Series is the best-selling pellet grill in the world. Promotion ends May 21st
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.