The U.S. District Court swiftly denied on procedural grounds Delta County Memorial Hospital District’s motion to dismiss labor claims made by a former nurse at the hospital, saying that an amended filing may render the issue raised moot.
Nurse Krystal Gray filed the initial action last October and has since been joined by other hospital employees, although the hospital contends the suit has not been certified as a class or collective action.
The complaint alleges Gray and others were made to work during breaks for which they had clocked out and that hourly employees were not correctly compensated for off-the-clock work. The hospital also had a meals policy in place that deprived employees of just pay, because they were routinely called to come work during unpaid breaks, the filing alleges.
Further, Gray alleged she was actively discouraged from claiming time worked outside of her regular hours and that she was not correctly paid when her employment ended.
She made five claims under the Colorado Wage Claim Act and the Colorado Minimum Wage order, as well as bringing overtime pay-related claims under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.
The hospital district, which previously indicated in a letter to the court that there could be an agreement to dismiss the state claims, on Monday reiterated that it is exempt from those claims, and sought an order of dismissal.
The district in the Monday motion said the Gray plaintiffs had not made a claim for which the court could grant relief, because the Colorado Wage Claim Act and Colorado Minimum Wage Order do not apply to a health service district such as Delta County Memorial Hospital District.
“Even if all of the facts plaintiff alleges in her complaint are true, which the Delta County Memorial Hospital denies, plaintiff cannot recover against Delta County Memorial Hospital” for the claims brought under the state law and order, hospital counsel Michael Santo wrote, asking for dismissal.
The federal court on Tuesday denied the dismissal motion without prejudice, leaving room for it to be filed again. The court said that because the plaintiffs apparently plan to file a new complaint without the state claims, the issue raised would become moot.
If that does not take place, the court would usually split the state claims and proceed only with the Federal Labor Standards Act claims, U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson said in his order Tuesday.
“The parties may wish to confer about whether they could stipulate to conditional certification and if not, schedule for a determining (of) whether conditional certification would be appropriate in this case,” Jackson wrote.
The hospital district also on Monday filed its response to the October lawsuit, in which it contends the matter is not, and should not be classified as a collective action; further, there is no basis on which the court can grant relief.
Gray’s claims can’t be joined with those of any other potential class action members, or potential opt-out class action members, Santo in the filing said.
“A hybrid of opt-in and opt-out collective class actions in inappropriate in this case,” Santo wrote, and Gray is “not a proper representative of the collective and/or class she purports to represent.” Because her claims “are not typical” of the collective/class she seeks to represent, the claim isn’t properly brought as a class action, he also said.
Proceeding with the claims through a class-wide standard would violate the hospital’s due process right to trial by jury. Nothing offered specifies an action, policy or practice by Delta County Memorial that supports class or collective claims, the answer later states.
Further, Gray is seeking pay for time that is not compensable and she has been paid everything to which she is entitled, including “at least the applicable minimum wage” for hours worked, the answer says, going on to also say DCMH “does not have a policy or practice that denies employees compensation or overtime compensation.”
Some of the activities for which Gray now seeks pay were not work as legally defined, or integral to her job and/or were undertaken for her own convenience, Santo said in the answer.
The hospital acted in good faith in paying Gray, with reasonable belief the payments were in compliance with the law, the filing also says.
The district “expressly denies” failure to pay Gray wages due and said any such failure would have been unintentional, not a willful violation of applicable law, Santo wrote.
The answer further says Gray “willfully failed” to report all the hours she worked, therefore, her claims are barred.
The district “specifically denies that it failed to properly compensate non-exempt employees for all hours of work,” as well as specifically denies that the state claims apply, the answer states.
Santo also said because the suit had been improperly notified and was not certified as a collective or class action, there are neither collective nor class members.
The hospital also denies violating the Federal Labor Standards Act — in this case, the alleged failure to pay overtime for improper automatic time deductions and failure to pay overtime for work off the clock.
The hospital’s answer also denies the allegations brought under state law: the failure to pay overtime; failure to pay minimum wage for all hours worked; failure to pay all wages due upon separation of employment; meal break violations and rest period violations.
Gray is not entitled to orders preventing the hospital from retaliating against her or others who joins or do not opt out of the suit; having her action designated a collective action under U.S. Code, or designated as a class action under the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, the hospital district attorneys argue in the answer.
She is not entitled to unpaid wages under federal or state labor law, or to liquidated damages under it, nor should she be granted an order finding that the hospital willfully violated federal or state law, Santo also argued.
Gray should not be granted statutory penalty wages under Colorado law, either, or attorneys’ fees and costs, the hospital filing says.
The district seeks judgment against the plaintiff, plus costs and attorneys’ fees.
