Delta hospital hit with sexual harassment suit

A former Delta County Memorial Hospital nurse alleges she was fired in March — just days after a promotion — for turning down the sexual advances of her supervisor. Christina Varnell’s federal suit also alleges she was retaliated against for reporting patient safety issues and says the defendant’s justification for her termination was nothing more than a pretext to cover up discrimination.
The April 27 suit claims quid pro quo sexual harassment based on gender, in violation of the Civil Rights Act; retaliation in violation of the act; discrimination and quid pro quo sexual harassment based on gender and sexual orientation in violation of the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA); retaliation in violation of CADA and wrongful termination in violation of public policy.
Varnell is seeking damages, back pay, front pay and benefits, with interest, as well as attorneys’ fees.
An answer is not yet due and has not been filed.
The hospital declined through its spokeswoman to comment at this time.
Varnell in the complaint alleges her female supervisor began making sexual advances toward her in January 2019, which continued for months and included threats that they would both lose their jobs if anyone found out.
The supervisor allegedly subjected Varnell to “graphic sexual advances” via the WhatsApp instant messaging application, leaving Varnell fearful of retaliation if she said no.
The suit alleges Varnell’s employment was “implicitly conditioned” on accepting her supervisor’s advances. When she did, she was rewarded by having absences approved, or being promoted; when she did not, she was “chastised and interrogated” by the other woman, then fired, according to the complaint.
As the document lays out Varnell’ allegations: She was promoted to charge nurse and, on March 2, 2019, the supervisor invited her to meet up at a bar. Varnell agreed, but suggested other workers be invited too. She arrived to find no one else there, except the supervisor, who allegedly propositioned her for an overnight visit. When Varnell refused, the second woman became “hostile” and called her a liar, the lawsuit alleges.
Just days later, Varnell claimed she was questioned at work as to whether she had told anyone about the bar trip. Even though Varnell said she hadn’t, her supervisor reportedly said a member of management had asked about their relationship and told her to “shut it down.”
Varnell’s supervisor then told her: “If you’re telling people that I’m pursuing you, you need to stop,” the complaint alleges.
On March 19, 2019, Varnell realized her cell phone, which contained the alleged sexual messages, was missing from her desk. She asked others if they had seen it and attempted to use a location app to find the device. Varnell also called her supervisor and, using the application, discovered her phone was in the same location as the second woman, the federal suit says.
When she told the supervisor she was going to report her phone as stolen, the device was immediately switched off.
Varnell was called into the supervisor’s office later that day and terminated on the spot, with the hospital relying on a 2018 performance improvement plan related to cell phone use. The hospital claimed she was in violation by having her phone at her desk and causing a distraction by telling others it was missing — however, Varnell’s coworkers “routinely had personal items, including cell phones, on their desks without any negative consequences,” she said in her suit.
Further, the performance improvement plan had been dissolved more than six months earlier, and, when Varnell asked for her phone back, the supervisor “tellingly replied, in front of (human resources) ‘The cell phone and everything on it are gone now,’” the complaint also says.
The suit goes on to accuse the supervisor of trying to use Varnell’s previous absences as a justification for firing her. These absences had been excused by the supervisor herself, the complaint says, and at no time was Varnell told they were a problem.
Her attorneys argue that Varnell losing her job for engaging in protected activity — refusing the supervisor’s alleged sexual advances — constitutes retaliation and “willful and wanton” violations of the law that were done with malice and indifference to her federally protected rights. As a result of the alleged conduct, Varnell lost wages and benefits and suffered pain and embarrassment.
Varnell in the suit also alleges she was branded the department “tattle-tale” for reporting that a unit clerk had taken a nurse-to-nurse report that was outside the scope of the clerk’s practice. Varnell further reported practices that jeopardized patient safety, and also that night shift workers had been holding barbecues in the ambulance bay. Her suit says her reports to management about the facility’s staffing matrix were met with dismissiveness, not action, despite the risk to public safety. Instead, she was “subjected to retaliatory disciplinary action,” in violation of CADA, the complaint alleges.
Sexual harassment based on gender occurred when Varnell, who as a female is a protected class under the Civil Rights Act, had her job implicitly conditioned on her submitting to her supervisor’s sexual conduct, the complaint also contends.
“Defendant further terminated (Varnell) based on her gender and/or her failure to conform to traditional gender stereotypes as the result of (supervisor’s) attempt to cover up her own conduct in subjecting (Varnell) to unwanted, sexually based conduct that targeted plaintiff’s gender and failure to conform to traditional gender stereotypes,” attorney Shelby Woods of HKM Employment Attorneys wrote.
“The reasons defendant submits for terminating plaintiff are false and pretext for unlawful discrimination based on gender, her failure to conform to traditional gender stereotypes and/or her refusal of her supervisor’s sexual advances.”
Varnell’s suit is the third to be filed in recent months in federal court against Delta County Memorial Hospital and/or the hospital district.
Last year, female doctors filed a suit alleging sexual discrimination based on their pay compared to that of a less experienced male counterpart and his more favorable contract terms. The suit also claims one of the doctors was discriminated against because of her pregnancy and says the women were retaliated against when they were fired for raising concerns over their contracts.
The suit brought by Drs. Gina Martin, Amanda Swanson, Susan Bright is denied by the hospital district as frivolous. It has been set for trial next January.
The third suit was brought by former nurse Krystal Gray, who alleges violations of wage and overtime laws. The hospital also denies these allegations.
Motions in the case are due next February.
