Robert Thorn has been selected as interim CEO for Delta County Memorial Hospital, the hospital’s board of directors announced Monday.
Thorn will fill in as CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement for former CEO Jason Cleckler, whose contract was not renewed.
Thorn has more than 25 years of experience in areas of executive leadership, rural hospital administration, PACE organizations, medical practice operations and is the current principal at Summit Healthcare Strategies, LLC. He also is an established published author and public speaker in areas of healthcare strategy, tele-health, population health and rural healthcare.
“The board is confident that Mr. Thorn will serve Delta County Memorial Hospital and its stakeholders well during this interim period,” David Lane, board president, said in the announcement.
The DCMH’s board of directors is in the process of forming a committee of community stakeholders for the purpose of identifying a long-term CEO candidate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.