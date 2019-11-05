Robert Thorn has been selected as interim CEO for Delta County Memorial Hospital, the hospital’s board of directors announced Monday.

Thorn will fill in as CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement for former CEO Jason Cleckler, whose contract was not renewed.

Thorn has more than 25 years of experience in areas of executive leadership, rural hospital administration, PACE organizations, medical practice operations and is the current principal at Summit Healthcare Strategies, LLC. He also is an established published author and public speaker in areas of healthcare strategy, tele-health, population health and rural healthcare.

“The board is confident that Mr. Thorn will serve Delta County Memorial Hospital and its stakeholders well during this interim period,” David Lane, board president, said in the announcement.

The DCMH’s board of directors is in the process of forming a committee of community stakeholders for the purpose of identifying a long-term CEO candidate.

Tags

Load comments