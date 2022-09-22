Delta hospital’s first sales tax payment exceeds $300K

Delta Health turned to taxpayers for additional funding after placing a 0.8% sales tax initiative on the May ballot. Voters approved the new tax, which went into effect on July 1. (File photo/Delta County Independent)

Delta Health received its first sales tax payment in the amount of $318,000 this month, nearly four months after voters approved the hospital’s contentious 0.8% sales tax initiative.

The new tax rolled out in July, but the hospital is only now seeing the income, according to Delta Health CEO Matt Heyn. Per the initiative, the sales tax is provisioned for the next eight years.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?