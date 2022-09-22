Delta hospital’s first sales tax payment exceeds $300K

Delta Health turned to taxpayers for additional funding after placing a 0.8% sales tax initiative on the May ballot. Voters approved the new tax, which went into effect on July 1. (File photo/Delta County Independent)
Delta Health received its first sales tax payment in the amount of $318,000 this month, nearly four months after voters approved the hospital’s contentious 0.8% sales tax initiative.
The new tax rolled out in July, but the hospital is only now seeing the income, according to Delta Health CEO Matt Heyn. Per the initiative, the sales tax is provisioned for the next eight years.
The CEO told board members on Monday that the payment arrived higher than the previously anticipated $250,000. When asked what caused the payment lag and the unexpected increase, a hospital spokesperson deferred the questions to the Delta County clerk and recorder, who was unavailable for immediate comment.
“It’s a great number for our organizations,” said Heyn of the sales tax’s initial check. “It will allow us to continue to reinvest in our human resources, our infrastructure and technology.”
The initiative promised to help with recruitment and retention of nurses and medical staff, capital improvements to existing buildings and medical technologies, as well as the payment of supplies and equipment related to the provision of healthcare services.
Revenue from the new sales tax is also expected to help ensure competitive wages and acquire up-to-date technology for the community.
Without the additional tax revenue, the hospital wouldn’t be able to continue to grow and provide the “latest and greatest” technology, according to Heyn, who offered “a heavy thanks” to the community for trusting the organization.
But securement of the 0.8% sales tax this summer was just one part of the hospital’s overall plan to maintain financial independence. The win arrived just months after obtaining Sole Community Status, a designation accompanied by increased Medicare reimbursement and access to the recently acquired 340B drug savings program.
The hospital faced a $1.1 million operating deficit earlier this year, but the financial outlook is “slowly changing for the better.”
“We are again on the financial road to recovery,” Heyn commented. “We are independent and we plan to stay independent as a community hospital.”
Heyn attributes the uptick to the community’s support this year.
“I think that the community voted to keep healthcare local,” he said. “And I think they’re rallying behind their local health care facility and utilizing healthcare locally more than leaving the community for it.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
