Delta County Memorial Hospital District caused nursing and other hospital staffers work through break periods for which they had to clock out, and engaged in a longstanding practice of not properly compensating hourly employees for off-the-clock work, a federal lawsuit alleges.
Krystal Gray, who worked as a nurse at DCMH, filed the complaint Oct. 15 as a class and collective action on her own behalf and on behalf of others similarly affected, the latter of whom could opt-in to the action. Potentially dozens of people were affected by the hospital’s alleged policies, the complaint says.
An answer is due within 45 days, after which further proceedings would be set.
A hospital representative said the district has no comment at this time.
Gray brought the suit on behalf of “collective” members — those who are or have been employed by DCMH as nurses, nurse aides, nurse assistants, technicians and similar employees. The “class” parties are those so employed or who have been in the above capacities within the past six years.
Between 2015 and May 2019, Gray worked as a nurse at the hospital at an hourly rate. Her work included not just patient care and monitoring, but intake services, checking patients out, scheduling and billing and ordering supplies.
Per her complaint, Gray was routinely interrupted during meal and rest breaks, even being denied them on a regular basis, and was not paid for duties such as cleaning, phone calls, preparing equipment and meeting with doctors both before and after clocking out for the day.
On average, she worked 45-50 hours a week and was paid only for 40, and was “actively discouraged” from logging time outside of her regular hours, Gray’s attorneys Carolyn Cottrell and William Hogg allege.
The hospital district is also accused of not paying wages due to Gray upon her separation of employment, despite a written wage claim sent July 18.
Under federal rules, employers do not have to pay employees for meal periods if they can demonstrate the employee received a “bona fide” meal period — or one that primarily benefits the worker.
Prior to March 2017, the hospital by policy automatically deducted 30 minutes from all hour employees’ daily time for meal periods, Gray’s attorneys wrote. Although this policy changed in March 2017 to one that required them to manually clock out, the suit claims the employees were still being pulled off their breaks and the overall effect was the same: they were being interrupted with work during unpaid breaks.
The hospital district therefore did not provide a bona fide meal period for nursing staff, Gray’s suit contends. Instead, nurses remained responsible for care throughout their shift, even when “off the clock” for meals.
“Defendant assumes nurses were able to find a 30-minute block of time to enjoy a bona fide meal period. In fact, this does not typically occur,” the complaint alleges.
But the hospital district still deducted 30 minutes from nurses’ shifts, even though they effectively remained on duty and were constantly subject to interruption, the complaint says; nurses also were similarly required to work through, or be on call, during their rest breaks.
The alleged policy boils down to nurses being denied their wages under the Fair Labor Standards Act and state law, Gray’s attorneys contend.
“Plaintiff, class and collective members also performed work before clocking in and after clocking out, for which they were not compensated,” the suit further alleges, calling this a “willful” failure.
The complaint says that because Gray and others were required to work additional time outside of their scheduled shift to keep up with the demands placed on them, they were not paid overtime they had earned for working more than 40 hours in a pay week.
Cottrell and Hogg argue the hospital is liable for unpaid wages, penalty wages and other statutory penalties, as well as attorneys’ fees and costs, plus pre- and post-judgment interest — both for Gray and the class and collective members her suit references.
The Oct. 15 suit is the second compliant filed in U.S. District Court concerning employment practices at the hospital.
In May, four female doctors filed a sexual and pregnancy discrimination suit, alleging three of four women who were surgeons at the hospital’s Family Medicine Clinic were paid less than a male counterpart with less experience, and also gave the male physician more favorable on-call hours.
The suit, which the defendants deny as frivolous, also alleges Doctors Gina Martin, Amanda Swanson and Susan Bright were fired in retaliation when they raised concerns about their employment contracts. Martin further alleged she was punished for taking time off under the Family Medical Leave Act to deal with a difficult pregnancy. The defendants say, however, any adverse action taken against Martin was for “reasons unrelated” to her pregnancy.
The case is ongoing.
In addition to facing two federal lawsuits, Delta County Memorial Hospital District is also in the process of replacing its CEO.
The hospital’s board of directors opted late last week not to renew the contract of CEO Jason Cleckler. The board’s announcement praised Cleckler and did not indicate a reason why the contract was not renewed.
