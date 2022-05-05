Delta hospital wage suit parties told to act if they want to settle

If you want to settle, do it.
That was the message of a federal magistrate’s order, which instructed employees and Delta County Memorial Hospital District to “buckle down” if they wanted to pursue settlement talks in a 2019 wage suit.
U.S. Magistrate R. Brooke Jackson partly granted and partly denied a joint motion by Krystal Gray, other plaintiffs and DCMHD to continue by six months “all” deadlines in the case. Jackson declined to move the dates for the trial, set for the end of next May, or the pretrial preparation conference.
Gray, who worked at the hospital (now called Delta Health) from 2015 to mid-2019, alleges she and others were not correctly paid for all of the time they had worked.
The claim, brought under the Fair Labor Standards Act, alleges Gray, nurses, nursing assistants, aides, technicians and others who are or were hourly employees were not fairly compensated. Per the complaint: although employees were clocked out for meals, they were frequently summoned to provide patient care during those unpaid mealtimes anyway, and although they were encouraged to start work early and stay late, they were also threatened with disciplinary action for excessive, unapproved overtime.
The hospital defendants denied all claims brought in the suit.
On April 29, Gray and the hospital (now called Delta Health) filed a motion to continue all case deadlines, including the trial. They said they’d met April 19 and agreed to resume settlement talks and to exchange more documents that would help those discussions. All parties agreed to a protective order, granted April 20, that would protect incidental patient information that could be in employee records, or otherwise disclosed. Additionally, certain opt-in plaintiffs were dismissed.
Gray initially brought the suit, but other health care workers at the Delta hospital were allowed to join as a class and collective action alleging a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and Colorado law, over the hospital’s alleged failure to correctly compensate them for unpaid work during meal periods. Joining the collective action was open to all hourly employees with patient care responsibilities, but did not include home healthcare employees. During the opt-in period, 49 plaintiffs joined the case; last December, the parties identified 11 people who either worked exclusively in home healthcare or who were barred by the three-year statute of limitations from participating. They were dismissed without prejudice from the case, meaning that if circumstances warrant it, they could be added back as plaintiffs.
In the April 29 motion, Gray and the remaining plaintiffs, along with the hospital defendants, sought six months to review “potentially voluminous documents and engage in meaningful settlement negotiations.”
Jackson in his May 2 order said he would not move the trial or pretrial prep date, or consider any dispositive motion that is filed after Feb. 28, 2023.
He granted the six months continuance for other pretrial dates, but said “you do not need to postpone these dates in order to resume and complete settlement discussions. If you wish to settle, then buckle down and get it done.”
His order also set cutoff dates for various motions and actions. Trial is set to begin May 30, 2023.
