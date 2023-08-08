Delta County Jail to beef up security

Delta County Sheriff's Office and county jail. (DCI file photo)

Delta County’s jail is attracting notice for its approach to addressing drug-driven recidivism among inmates.

The jail, through its Jail Based Behavioral Services funding and program, contracts with Integrated Insight Community Care and Southern Health Partners for services, ranging from medication-assisted therapy to counseling.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

