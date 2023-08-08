Delta County’s jail is attracting notice for its approach to addressing drug-driven recidivism among inmates.
The jail, through its Jail Based Behavioral Services funding and program, contracts with Integrated Insight Community Care and Southern Health Partners for services, ranging from medication-assisted therapy to counseling.
Other jails receive JBBS funding and provide services, however, the Delta County Jail is the first rural facility in the state to provide in-custody pre-restoration education for those in custody — and those efforts are part of why Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will be paying a visit there Aug. 17.
Weiser will be in the area for the Colorado Opioid Abatement Conference. While here, he will go to the Delta County Jail to learn more about how the opioid crisis is affecting the criminal justice system, a spokesman said.
Delta’s pre-restoration education is an internet-based program administered by JBBS staff. The training it provides is related to the risks associated with drug use and how inmates can get help in achieving and maintaining sobriety, and works in tandem with other tools.
“It provides a seamless transition,” Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said. “They get the help, the medication and mental health services that they need while incarcerated and when they leave, those services can continue on the outside. Through those services, I’m hopeful if they continue (with them) on the outside, it will help with the recidivism rate.”
Taylor has seen the same people cycle through his jail time and again, due to criminal behavior propelled by drug addiction or mental health issues. “We see them right back in jail in a matter of days, if not hours,” the sheriff said.
Addressing such behaviors and issues on the front end can prepare the inmates for making better choices once they are released from jail, instead of falling into old and destructive habits. Those habits are harmful to the public, who continue being victimized by crime, Taylor indicated — and crime victims are his priority.
Giving offenders tools to overcome their addiction or other struggles makes sense to other lawmen, too.
“Anything we can do to help people not end back up on the street, or addicted to drugs, or acting out, is something positive,” said San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters. Masters also has JBBS in his jail, but not the pre-restoration education program.
Masters lamented a state policy shift several years ago that he said saw people with mental health and addiction issues committing crimes and winding up in jail, when before, they might have been diverted to the state’s mental health facility.
JBBS has been helpful in San Miguel County, he said. “It certainly is an improvement over what we’ve had in the past. It just seems kind of crazy that sheriffs and the jails are the ones trying to make the system work,” Masters said. “Thank God we have somebody out there trying to provide services to our inmates.”
In the Delta County Jail, the JBBS program overall offers multiple services, including medication-assisted therapy, counseling while in custody, case management, help with Medicaid and collaboration with parole and probation. JBBS also manages referrals to rehab facilities and is billed as person-centered, according to Integrated Insight Community Care.
Taylor said his agency received $380,000 in JBBS funding for this year. As well, it received $86,000 from the Harm Reduction Grant Fund.
"As part of Integrated Insight Community Care, we are incredibly proud to be associated with the JBBS program within Delta County Jail," Jackie Felix, who operates the JBBS program in the jail, said in a news release from IICC. "Sheriff Mark Taylor has shown a strong commitment to fostering positive change, reflecting a shared vision with JBBS and IICC for a stronger community.”
Felix acknowledged Taylor’s and Delta Jail Capt. Daniel Cano for understanding the importance of mental health intervention and treatment while a person is incarcerated, as well as the value of social justice.
Monday, Felix said Delta has not only been recognized for its pre-restoration education, but also on a federal level by the Behavioral Health Administration, during a review of case notes from the jail's BHA forensic navigator. This recognition specifically commended the jail for innovative and comprehensive care of mental health clients while they were incarcerated, she said.
“The proactive approach taken by Capt. Cano and the multidisciplinary team to ensure a timely restorative process were specifically highlighted. This recognition did play a key role in us being appointed as a pre-restoration education based facility,” Felix said in an email.
Taylor said he is proud of the staff and particularly Felix. “She is in our jail Monday through Friday. Every day, she’s up there with the inmates and the jail staff. She has done a fantastic job of putting this program together and maintaining it,” Taylor said. Felix is employed by IICC and formerly worked at the jail, he added.
She also works in partnership with the jail’s medical team for a collaborative approach, the sheriff further said.
“They’re kind of working toward the same common goal. What they’re trying to do is stop the recidivism as well as get these people the help that they need,” Taylor said. “It will take time to see the benefits of this. We’re excited, though, at the potential of the benefits.”