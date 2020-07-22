Delta County officials recently hosted three land use meetings where conflicts over urban growth areas, what defines confined animal feeding and accusations that the county “already has their minds made up” took center stage.
Elyse Casselberry, community and economic development director, made three in-person presentations in three nights. The hour-long in-person meetings in Delta, Hotchkiss and Cedaredge averaged 15-20 persons. The informal gatherings allowed county property owners to hear an informal presentation, pick up draft documents and have questions answered on the new zoning regulations proposed for the county.
Participants with arms folded during the Delta presentation, later relaxed as concerns and questions were addressed by Commissioners Mike Lane, Don Suppes, Mark Roeber and County Administrator Robbie LeValley.
One participant asked if the land use regulations were just a “railroad car running down the tracks that’s just going to crush everybody” or if commissioners were willing to modify those plans.
“Yes, we’re willing to change the document. We need input from people like you that feel this is not a good document. We’re willing to listen to you. You can write us, emails, call us, do whatever. But as far as this document being ran down your throat, that’s not our purpose,” Lane answered.
Agriculture and confined animal feeding were two key topics in Hotchkiss where neighbors clashed over a large organic chicken farm that resulted in a lawsuit against the chicken farmer and the county in 2017.
In the past, confined animal feeding operations were taken on a case-by-case basis now with zoning regulations; there’s a well defined parameter. Small confined feeding operations allow from 50-100 animals, medium allows from 150-999 and large are 1,000-plus animals. Large operations require additional federal and state approvals.
LeValley clarified, saying folks should think “feedlots” when considering confined animal feeding operations as the regulations exclude winter feeding.
“Also, there is a little bit of chatter going on right now that this is building codes, it is not. Delta County is not going about building codes,” she added.
Casselberry followed up emphasizing that Delta County is a “Right to Farm” county where agriculture will always take precedence. She also mentioned the yet to be created Board of Adjustment that would serve as a “first step” in the appeals process if applications are denied or conflicts arise.
Controversial urban growth areas, shaded purple on zoning maps, brought lively discussion in both Delta and Cedaredge where farmers and ranchers accused local towns of ‘land grabbing’ without regards to property owners’ wishes.
Farmers voiced concerns over the City of Delta’s “heavy handed tactics” in annexing and un-annexing property near G-50 and 1250 Road just north of Sawmill Mesa Road. Ken Schaaf, property and business owner, pleaded with commissioners to convince the city to release them from its urban growth plans.
“I can tell you that we’ve had this discussion numerous times ... we’re not going to allow them to keep this area in their plan if they do not plan on providing services. It’s not fair to people who live in that area,” Suppes responded.
He added: "We’ve asked them to look at this during their master plan process.”
Casselberry followed-up saying that municipalities can not annex without a vote of the property owners unless the property is surrounded like a “doughnut.” In addition, she recommended that property owners for a united front in asking commissioners and the city to “take a hard look at the issue.”
Suppes said the county plans to work closely with all municipalities by updating its next Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) to reflect the desires of property owners in all zoned areas. Urban growth issues were also loudly protested in the Cedaredge meeting, where farmers were concerned about the town’s plans to expand south into farmland.
Feedback from the first roll out meetings was due by July 22; however, interested individuals can still find the draft document at deltacountyplan.com with all of the supporting documents. The documents can also be viewed or picked up in person at Delta County Courthouse at 501 Palmer Street, Suite 119.
County officials will host additional meetings to gather feedback before adopting the final document.
