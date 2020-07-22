A Delta man who illegally shot a deer on a public road at night has been convicted of numerous wildlife offenses, has been ordered to pay more than $4,600 in fines and could eventually lose his privileges to hunt and fish in Colorado.
Richard Wyatt, 40, was sentenced June 29 in District Court after pleading guilty to the felony offense of willful destruction of wildlife. He was also convicted of hunting without a license, reckless endangerment and shooting from a public road. He forfeited the .22 caliber rifle he used and is subject to three years of supervised probation.
The conviction was a result of an incident that occurred Nov. 4, 2017, in a rural area near Cedaredge.
According to the investigation by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, Wyatt and his wife were driving around the area that night looking for an animal to shoot. Wyatt’s wife was driving when they spotted a buck deer standing on Ward Creek Road and blinded it with their truck’s headlights. Wyatt got out of the passenger side door and shot the deer in the head. As they were turning the truck around to pick up the animal they noticed another vehicle was following them; so they sped off on a road up the Grand Mesa. The couple’s two children were also in the vehicle.
The man who was following them lived nearby, had seen what happened and eventually was able to get their license plate number and a description of the vehicle.
Another witness had contacted CPW and Wildlife Officer Cody Purcell left his house at 11 p.m. to go to the scene. He was assisted by the Delta County Sheriff’s office. The officers did not spot the vehicle, but they eventually got the most valuable information from the witness: the license plate number of the truck.
The dead buck was found the next day on the property of another witness. Later that day, Nov. 5, Purcell located the vehicle at the Wyatt residence and he and Wildlife Officer Mark Richman went to the house, contacted the Wyatt’s and interviewed them. The couple admitted what they’d done. Wyatt also told the officers he’d been convicted previously of deer poaching incidents in 2000, 2004 and 2007. No charged were filed against his wife.
Without the help of the public, the case might never have been solved, Purcell said.
“We’d like to thank the public for their help in catching this poacher,” Purcell said.
“Killing and abandoning big game is one of the most egregious offenses in wildlife law, and I’m so thankful for the public’s help in chasing down and identifying Wyatt’s vehicle. Good witnesses are invaluable to catching poachers like Wyatt.”
Richman said that not only did Wyatt poach a deer, but he also endangered nearby homeowners.
“Endangering the public by shooting at deer after dark amongst houses is inexcusable,” Richman said. “Hopefully we’ve put a stop to this.”
According to CPW regulations, any person convicted of a wildlife offense must appear for an administrative hearing to determine if his/her hunting and fishing privileges will be suspended. Any suspension of hunting and fishing privileges in Colorado will be honored by all 49 member states through the U.S. Wildlife Violator Compact. No date is set for Wyatt to appear for a hearing.
Anyone who has information about a possible crime against wildlife is encouraged to call a CPW directly, local law enforcement or anonymously to Operation Game Thief, a CPW program that rewards citizens who turn in poachers.
Witnesses can reach Operation Game Thief several ways including by calling, toll-free, 1-877-COLO-OGT (877-265-6648). Verizon cell phone users can dial #OGT. Or send an email to CPW at game.thief@state.co.us.
Callers do not have to reveal their names or testify in court and could be eligible for a reward.
Joe Lewandowski is a spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Durango.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.