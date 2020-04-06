A Delta man died late Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Highway 141 at mile marker 83.4 in Naturita, according to Montrose County.
He was identified as 67-year-old Paul Hershberger. The case is under investigation by the Montrose County Coroner’s Office and Colorado State Patrol. A cause of death is pending a scheduled autopsy.
