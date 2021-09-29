Delta Middle School vandalism blamed on TikTok trend

In a recent letter to parents, Delta Middle School Principal Marty Rover alerted parents to the latest social media inspired vandalism trend sweeping across the country. Rover told parents that similar vandalism encouraged by TikTok videos was found at the school in Delta.
“Over the last several weeks, we have seen an increase in vandalism in our bathrooms related to this social media trend. In addition to the actual vandalism, we have come across several videos posted by students on various social media outlets,” Rover told parents in a letter dated Sept. 17.
The current social media trend the “Devious Lick Challenge” emboldens students to post videos on TikTok, Snapchat, and other media outlets showing theft or destruction of school property.
In many cases, students vandalize bathrooms by stealing or destroying soap dispensers or bottles. The challenge encourages filming students stealing school computers or other technology items while other students are seen going through teacher’s desks or scouring classrooms.
In follow up email correspondence, Superintendent Caryn Gibson told the DCI that “there was very little damage” at the middle school and the district was “monitoring it in all of our schools.”
Gibson declined to comment on the actual dollar amount of damage done at DMS or if any student(s) had been caught or faced disciplinary actions at this time. Gibson did make mention of security cameras placed in the DMS bathrooms during the school’s open house and ribbon cutting in August. It’s unknown if the cameras caught students damaging the restrooms.
According to Rover’s letter, “Such acts on our campus will be handled according to DCSD Policy and the DMS Student Handbook which can include out of school suspension, expulsion, and/or the involvement of law enforcement.”
Rover said that in addition to the actual vandalism, officials came across several videos posted by students on various social media outlets. He reminded parents and students that the district’s cell phone policy prohibits usage between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
“We believe there is a very small number of students who are choosing to participate in this type of behavior and the vast majority are choosing to do the right thing,” Rover commented in the letter.
The principal asked families to discuss the matter and to encourage students to “speak up and notify the DMS administration if/when they see someone vandalizing our campus or if they come across a video of something similar.”
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
