Delta-Montrose Electric Association, in partnership with the Montrose Community Foundation, has selected its 2020-2021 scholarship recipients. This year, more than $50,000 was available for local students to pursue post-high school education.
DMEA’s scholarships provide local students with funds to attend a variety of higher education institutions including private and public universities, liberal arts colleges, vocational and trade schools, community and junior colleges, institutes of technology, art and design schools, and even online colleges. The 2020-2021 DMEA scholarship recipients are as follows:
Montrose High School Scholarship - $3,000
Zachary Vincent
Joshua Simpson
Kyler Bronec
Delta High School Scholarship - $3,000
Ryan Myers
Alyssa Bales
Hotchkiss High School Scholarship - $3,000
Adair Ela
Paonia High School Scholarship - $3,000
Tawny Roberts
Cedaredge High School Scholarship - $3,000
Jacen Brown
Olathe High School Scholarship - $3,000
Gavin Hall
Non-Traditional High School Scholarship - $3,000
Amelia Hickman
Continuing Education Scholarship - $2,000
Theresa Tafoya
Samantha Wollert
Nolan Egging
Colorado Mesa University, Montrose Campus Scholarship - $2,000
Jamie Marsh
Eric Yergenson
Technical College of the Rockies Scholarship - $2,000
Elaine Cannon
Mahlia Perez
Guzman Energy Line Worker Scholarship - $2,000
Berrie Reams
Zebadiah Etter
Guzman Energy Character Scholarship - $3,000
Cora Blowers
DMEA Employee Dependent Scholarship - $1,000
Jorryn Liberto-Hall
DMEA’s scholarship program is funded by the co-op’s unclaimed capital credit fund along with its wholesale power provider, Guzman Energy. Thanks to Guzman’s $7,000 donation, DMEA offered two new scholarship categories this year: two, $2,000 line worker scholarships and one, $3,000 character-based scholarship.
DMEA also partners with the Montrose Community Foundation to operate its scholarship program, including provisioning and operating the online application system, processing applications, coordinating an independent review committee, and distributing funds. For more information about the Montrose Community Foundation visit https://montrosecf.org.
