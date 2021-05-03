DMEA seeks Operation Round Up board members
Delta-Montrose Electric Association, in partnership with the Montrose Community Foundation, has selected its 2020-2021 scholarship recipients. This year, more than $50,000 was available for local students to pursue post-high school education.

DMEA’s scholarships provide local students with funds to attend a variety of higher education institutions including private and public universities, liberal arts colleges, vocational and trade schools, community and junior colleges, institutes of technology, art and design schools, and even online colleges. The 2020-2021 DMEA scholarship recipients are as follows:

Montrose High School Scholarship - $3,000

Zachary Vincent

Joshua Simpson

Kyler Bronec

Delta High School Scholarship - $3,000

Ryan Myers

Alyssa Bales

Hotchkiss High School Scholarship - $3,000

Adair Ela

Paonia High School Scholarship - $3,000

Tawny Roberts

Cedaredge High School Scholarship - $3,000

Jacen Brown 

Olathe High School Scholarship - $3,000

Gavin Hall

Non-Traditional High School Scholarship - $3,000

Amelia Hickman 

Continuing Education Scholarship - $2,000

Theresa Tafoya

Samantha Wollert

Nolan Egging

Colorado Mesa University, Montrose Campus Scholarship - $2,000

Jamie Marsh

Eric Yergenson

Technical College of the Rockies Scholarship - $2,000

Elaine Cannon

Mahlia Perez

Guzman Energy Line Worker Scholarship - $2,000

Berrie Reams

Zebadiah Etter

Guzman Energy Character Scholarship - $3,000

Cora Blowers

DMEA Employee Dependent Scholarship - $1,000

Jorryn Liberto-Hall

DMEA’s scholarship program is funded by the co-op’s unclaimed capital credit fund along with its wholesale power provider, Guzman Energy. Thanks to Guzman’s $7,000 donation, DMEA offered two new scholarship categories this year: two, $2,000 line worker scholarships and one, $3,000 character-based scholarship.

DMEA also partners with the Montrose Community Foundation to operate its scholarship program, including provisioning and operating the online application system, processing applications, coordinating an independent review committee, and distributing funds. For more information about the Montrose Community Foundation visit https://montrosecf.org.

