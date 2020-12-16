Delta police arrest Grand Junction kidnapping suspect found in hotel

The Delta Police Department on Wednesday captured a man wanted in a Grand Junction kidnapping, who authorities said had barricaded himself in a hotel room, then fled, only to fall in the parking lot.
Jacob Pierce was suspected in the second-degree kidnapping of a woman in Grand Junction Dec. 5, as well as other offenses.
Wednesday, the DPD acted on information that Pierce, 26, along with a woman, was in a room at the Days Inn in Delta. With Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputies, officers responded to the hotel, knocked on the room door and ordered Pierce to come out.
He did not emerge; instead, officers heard sounds indicating someone was stacking items against the door. After several minutes of ordering Pierce to come out, officers heard items being thrown against the window from inside the room and at that time, the woman, Paige Pierce, 25, came out with her hands up.
As she emerged, Jacob Pierce ran from the room next door and through the parking lot, the DPD said in a news release announcing his arrest. An officer fired a Taser, but the probe only partially connected. It was, however, enough to cause Pierce to slip and fall. Pierce reportedly continued fighting with officers and was taken in after being told another Taser would be applied.
Officers located a vehicle that had been reported as stolen and that had “eluded multiple law enforcement agencies throughout Mesa, Delta and Montrose counties” in the parking lot, DPD Detective Nick Buffington reported. The vehicle had been spray-painted black. The keys were reportedly found in Pierce’s possession.
Pierce was arrested on outstanding warrants including two issued by the Grand Junction Police Department and one by the Department of Corrections. He was also jailed on suspicion of criminal mischief, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest because of the Days Inn incident.
Formal charges are pending.
Paige Pierce was issued a summons that alleged obstructing government operations.
According to a previous news release from the Grand Junction Police Department, Pierce was wanted for alleged second-degree kidnapping of a woman Dec. 5. The GJPD received information that a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle they were seeking had been spotted in Grand Junction. When they arrived, Pierce fled and managed to elude officers before crashing into a power box between Patterson Road and Orchard Avenue on First Street in Grand Junction; he again fled, per the GJPD.
Officers set up a perimeter, talked to witnesses and residents and searched properties with homeowner permission. They were able to locate the woman Pierce allegedly kidnapped, who was interviewed and released.
The agency then issued warrants for Pierce, for second-degree kidnapping, theft, obstructing a peace officer, criminal impersonation and third-degree criminal trespass.
