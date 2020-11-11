Delta police catch alleged burglar in the act

A Delta man has been arrested on allegations that he burgled Grand Mesa Motor Sports.
According to the Delta Police Department, Anthony Starleigh Gallegos, 40, was caught in the act, by an officer responding to an alarm at the U.S. 50 business on Nov. 7.
The officer noticed a window had been forcefully opened and saw a man, alleged to be Gallegos, inside the business, apparently “browsing” through the merchandise.
As the man came out with a suitcase and duffle bag, the officer announced the presence of police and told him to exit the gated area of the property. He did not do so, instead telling the officer that he had permission to be there, and also that he had keys, the police said.
Gallegos was arrested when other officers and Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived.
He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, attempt to influence a public servant, introducing contraband in the jail, criminal mischief, theft, violation of bond conditions, unlawful drug possession, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal tampering.
Formal charges are pending.
