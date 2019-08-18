A man who police were "trying to take into custody," was sent to the hospital Sunday morning after an "officer-involved situation," according to Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler.
At around 11:48 a.m. Sunday, officers from the Delta Police Department responded to a call of a suspicious person possibly breaking into cars in the 40 Heinz Mobile Home Park in Delta, according to a statement from the Delta Police Department
The statement says officers made contact with a 33-year-old white man who became "combative" with the officers on scene and that a"fight ensued."
"During the struggle the male subject became non-responsive and officers determined he had lost consciousness," the statement says. Officers, according to the police department, attempted life-saving measures and that Delta County Ambulance District responded and were able to revive the man.
He was transferred to St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction for further treatment.
Neither the name of the individual sent to the hospital or the names of the officers involved were provided as of 3:45 p.m.
Fedler said his department was calling in the critical incident team of the 7th Judicial District to investigate. Fedler also said the officers involved were given a chance to reach out to their attorneys regarding the incident.
It is unclear how the Delta County Sheriff's Office is involved.
The critical incident team is now handling the investigation, according to the statement from Delta Police Department.
No update was given on the individual's condition.
Updated with information from a statement provided by the Delta Police Department.
