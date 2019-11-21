The Delta Police Department announced on Wednesday that it is seeking information about a non-injury shooting Nov. 2, in which two vehicles were apparently struck by bullets. Three people were near one of the vehicles at the time shots rang out.
The incident occurred a bit before 8 p.m. near a home in the 1600 block of H-38 Road.
Police said the shooting is probably an isolated incident, but that investigators are concerned that a home was targeted by a violent action with the potential to cause harm.
Anyone with information can report it to the DPD, 970-874-7676; Delta County Dispatch, 970-874-2015, or Delta Crime stoppers, 970-874-8810. Completely anonymous reports may be made via Crime Stoppers.
