Delta police seize multiple grams of meth

The Delta Police Department seized multiple grams of methamphetamine, as well as heroin, and evidence of drug distribution on Tuesday.
Kyle William Beveridge, 34, was arrested at his home on West Fifth Street, after the DPD served a search warrant there.
Police said he was at the home with seven other people, two of whom tried to hide or run, but they were temporarily detained. His was the only arrest announced.
In searching the home and vehicles on the property with assistance from K-9 Raico, officers found 95 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of heroin and other items consistent with drug distribution, according to a news release. They also found $5,492 in small bills and a handgun.
Beveridge was arrested on suspicion of drug distribution, a class-2 drug felony; as a special offender; unlawful possession of drugs, a class-4 drug felony and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a class-6 felony.
Formal charges are pending.
