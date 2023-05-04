Inmates have been relocated from the Delta Correctional Center due to the potential for severe flooding, the Colorado Department of Corrections confirmed.
Flooding has already made secondary entrance to the minimum-security prison impassable and there is some water damage to fencing, the DOC said. The prison lies about 9 miles west of Delta, near Roubideau Creek.
The DOC had been preparing for possible flooding since being notified of the risk in late March. After consulting with offices of emergency management at local, county and state levels over the past weeks, officials decided “it was necessary for the safety of our staff and inmates to evacuate and transport those inmates to different DOC facilities,” DOC spokeswoman Annie Skinner said in an email.
The move, she stressed, is temporary. Flooding is expected to hit soon, with peaks from mid-May to June. The prison will return to normal operations as soon as possible.
“We will be closely monitoring the situation over the coming weeks and will make the decision to reopen DCC as soon as it is safe to do so,” Skinner said.
The DOC’s prep work has included filling 12,000 sandbags, moving files, documents and equipment, and emptying lower-lying buildings. As well, all electronics were moved, as were damaging items from around the facility.
Heavy spring runoff from massive mountain snows has been swelling rivers and streams, prompting several instances of localized flooding in the region, as well as repeated warnings to residents about flood risks and high water.
Levels on the Gunnison and Uncompahgre rivers have risen dramatically in the past few days, and the water is fast. Earlier this week, runoff levels contributed to a sinkhole opening on Colorado 133, closing a section of the highway to travel between Paonia and Somerset.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
