Inmates have been relocated from the Delta Correctional Center due to the potential for severe flooding, the Colorado Department of Corrections confirmed.

Flooding has already made secondary entrance to the minimum-security prison impassable and there is some water damage to fencing, the DOC said. The prison lies about 9 miles west of Delta, near Roubideau Creek.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.



