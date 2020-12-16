As of Dec. 9, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) outbreak map reported a total of 51 inmates of the Delta Corrections Center who have tested positive for COVID-19. Nineteen more are considered probable to have it, though are not yet lab confirmed.
Additionally, a total of eight staff members tested positive. At this time, there have been no deaths.
The inmate COVID count is up significantly from the 14 reported as of Nov. 23, along with no staff COVID cases confirmed.
Delta Corrections Center Public Information Officer Annie Skinner replied to inquiries by email, stating that the facility “is currently on Phase III operation.”
Phase III aims to take extensive precautions to “prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus inside the facility.”
Skinner reported that testing for the virus is being utilized and treated as one of the most important tools to the facility, which will continue to conduct ongoing inmate and staff testing “for the foreseeable future.”
In addition to weekly PCR tests, which are more extensive, staff is being screened daily using the BinaxNow rapid test, and their temperature is being taken on a daily basis as well.
“The test results allow us to properly cohort, quarantine and monitor inmates,” Skinner said. “In order to prevent positive or exposed inmates from mingling with negative inmates, or inmates that have not been exposed, the facilities may need to move some inmates within the facility to be able to properly cohort those groups.”
All decisions on quarantining and organizing cohorts are done alongside health care professionals. Movement is limited whenever possible.
Inmates who test positive have the option for Colorado Department of Corrections medical staff to contact their family members. Given medical privacy laws, it is the choice of each inmate on whether or not family is contacted.
Skinner said that, at this time, the vast majority of inmates who have tested positive have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.
“Medical personnel regularly monitor inmates who have tested positive, and ask individuals who test positive for COVID to notify them of any other symptoms they are experiencing and will treat the symptoms as appropriate,” Skinner said. “In the course of doing rounds, they inquire as to symptoms and take vital signs including temperature checks and checking oxygen saturation.”
Inmates exhibiting symptoms are closely monitored and treated as appropriate with over-the-counter medications. If symptoms go beyond mild, the facility has the intention to transfer inmates to a hospital for treatment.
All Colorado Department of Corrections staff members are required to wear face coverings at work in accordance with the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidance.
Staff and inmates alike are being provided masks and are required to wear them. To add extra protections, Skinner said staff is wearing KN95 masks. Extra PPE is available when necessary.
When possible, staff is being assigned to one area of the facility to avoid the potential for cross contamination between units.
Cleaning efforts have been increased. Inmates are being provided free soap and cleaning products.
“Our facilities are being regularly audited for COVID mitigation compliance and in between those audits facility leadership are monitoring and enforcing policies for both staff and inmates regarding compliance with the COVID regulations,” Skinner said.
CDOC COVID-19 Dashboard
On the subject of the COVID-19 case count in the Delta Corrections Center, the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) has an online comprehensive dashboard of all its facilities’ case counts. This is available on colorado.gov.
This dashboard shows that the Delta Correction Center’s 51 positive cases came from about 958 tests in total, last updated sometime on Dec. 9. Most of them are reportedly active currently, with the dashboard showing 44 out of the 48 reported (or the 51 reported on CDPHE’s outbreak map).
Statewide, the dashboard reports a total of 15 deaths. Six of them are out of the Sterling Correctional Facility, which is one of largest Colorado facilities, with a total of 17,299 tests which came out with 1,134 positive cases, 317 of which are active.
Four more deaths are out of Fremont Correctional Facility, three are out of Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility, one is out of the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility and one is out of the Crowley County Correctional Facility. Each facility with a death record has a larger outbreak overall, with anywhere between 400 and 1,134 cases within.
In total for CDOC, out of the 107,727 tests which have been given statewide, 5,981 positives have come out of the works, with 1,877 currently active, including Delta’s total of 48-51 and approximate 44 currently active.
