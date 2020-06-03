Until very recently, Delta Chamber of Commerce (DACC) Director Mitch Gronenthal wasn’t sure if Deltarado Days would be possible in the midst of COVID-19. Between social distancing regulations and lack of funds from membership dues being suspended, the budget continued to tighten.
Ultimately, according to Gronenthal, DACC decided to proceed with certain parts of the annual festival while scrapping others for this year. Though regulations loosened and Delta County began coming back to life, the chamber would not be able to afford a fully-fledged festival, which Gronenthal announced to the Delta City Council at the May 19 meeting.
The recent decision to move forward with Deltarado Days has put a time crunch on preparations.
“I’ve been trying to rush to get things done today because we’re already behind,” Gronenthal said.
The condensed 2020 Deltarado Days will take place the week of July 31-Aug. 2, but this year, it will be lacking the traditional rodeo, the vendor village and the farmer and rancher luncheon.
Apart from these canceled segments of the annual festival, other things are taking place in a different form with some changes to abide by state regulations. For example, the street dance will be something else.
“The street dance we’re still going to put on,” Gronenthal said. “We’re actually going to move it to Confluence so that we can have a bigger space in order to follow the guidelines of what the governor has said.”
DACC won’t call it a street dance this year for practical reasons, and board members are currently in the process of coming up with a different name for it.
The beer garden and the music area will be partially merged in the grass area of Lions Park, allowing a larger area for participants to spread out and avoid sitting too close to others.
“We’re going to move forward with the street dance portion of it and the parade portion of it,” Gronenthal said. “Everything else has been canceled.” The only exception otherwise is the church service in the park, which is only a potential at this time. According to Gronenthal, that piece is up to the church at this time.
As the remainder of Deltarado Days comes together, DACC will give updates on more specific details and a schedule of festivities. All the while, Gronenthal said that there is still a small chance that the festival will have to be canceled altogether if the pieces don’t come together right or if finances end up being an issue.
“It was a battle,” Gronenthal said. “It’s still a battle to figure out what we’re even going to do.”
