Delta school board votes down comprehensive human sexuality ed

A pair of attendees wave a colorful ribbon while others play drums and dance during the Pride Parade May 20 outside the Delta County School District office.

A pair of attendees wave a colorful banner while others play drums and dance during the Pride Parade May 20 outside the Delta County School District office. The Pride Parade was held as the school board voted to end discussion on comprehensive human sexuality education, a proposal that drew protests. (Monica Garcia/Delta County Independent)

“Unapologetically relevant” will be Delta Pride’s core refrain when they introduce the community's first official pride celebration this Saturday at Cleland Park.

The celebration isn’t the nonprofit’s first pride event in Delta over the last decade, but with the help of the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce (DACC), it will be Delta Pride’s first outdoor celebration as well as the community’s first official event and parade.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

