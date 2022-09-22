A pair of attendees wave a colorful ribbon while others play drums and dance during the Pride Parade May 20 outside the Delta County School District office.
A pair of attendees wave a colorful banner while others play drums and dance during the Pride Parade May 20 outside the Delta County School District office. The Pride Parade was held as the school board voted to end discussion on comprehensive human sexuality education, a proposal that drew protests. (Monica Garcia/Delta County Independent)
“Unapologetically relevant” will be Delta Pride’s core refrain when they introduce the community's first official pride celebration this Saturday at Cleland Park.
The celebration isn’t the nonprofit’s first pride event in Delta over the last decade, but with the help of the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce (DACC), it will be Delta Pride’s first outdoor celebration as well as the community’s first official event and parade.
Delta Pride details its purpose as enriching the lives of those who identify as LGBTQIA2S+ and to aid in a safer environment, as well as to promote equality in the community.
DACC Executive Director Mitchell Gronenthal has heard “mostly positive” feedback from the community regarding the event, but some haven’t been as optimistic. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Gronenthal hopes to see a parkful of open-minded community members on Saturday.
“I hope they see that we are no different than them as individuals,” Gronenthal said. “Whether you're gay, straight, bisexual, transexual, etc., I do hope anybody that comes to this event sees that we're just normal people who act and do the same things that everybody else does.”
While the event is an opportunity to celebrate the community and its individuals, it’s also a chance to promote and educate.
The large-scale pride fest has been a long time dream for Delta Pride founder Xavier Saenz–and while Saturday is a cause of celebration for Saenz, it’s also deeply personal. Depending on when he’s asked, he said, he’s either scared or proud of the occasion.
To date, Delta Pride events have been held in private venues, but Saenz was ready to move outward.
“Last year, we had protestors at my church and citizens speaking out on our proclamation,” Saenz recalled. “I figured if they are going to come into our place to show hate, then why are we hiding in private venues?”
Similar to Gronenthal, Saenz has received a mixed bag of community feedback ranging from gratitude to anger. He referenced an email he received from a community member that called LGBTQ members a slur.
“Some feedback is given without them even knowing it,” the Delta Pride founder said. “One business said they were booked that day and could not vend–the date wasn’t given to them. I only asked if they were LGBTQ friendly and would like to vend.”
But many community members thanked the organization, expressing gratitude for saving their lives when they had no one to turn to.
This year’s Delta Pride fest began like any other festival, he said: to fulfill a need for a group of people to engage socially without fear. The festivities are open to anyone interested in the event, including families.
“All of these festivals are for people who enjoy them or want to learn,” Saenz stipulated. “It's not okay for others to come into our space and cause trauma. We can’t throw it in your face if you are not in our space.”
The pride fest will begin by acknowledging the Ute land and “honoring the Ute relatives who were forced from their homes.” In addition to a parade, the event will feature educational resources, live music, drag performances and the local disaster relief taco truck food, as well as local vendors.
At the end of the day, the Delta Pride founder hopes people learn and have fun on Saturday, but he also wants people to walk away with a better understanding of the LGBTQ community.
“We are just like you,” he said. “We love, we have struggles, we work, we have families, we are human too.”
Delta Pride Fest is Saturday, 2-7 p.m. in Cleland Park.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
