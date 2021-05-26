Amid a protest and a Pride Parade May 20, the Delta County School Board unanimously approved a resolution effectively ending further discussion on Comprehensive Human Sexuality Education (CHSE).
The board’s decision to steer clear of CHSE based programs followed a lengthy public comment period. During the meeting, hundreds both for and against CHSE gathered in front of district headquarters as the school board met.
LGBTQ students and community members who joined in a colorful “Pride Parade,’’ sponsored by The Learning Council, were met by an equal number of community members opposed to CHSE.
The street in front of district headquarters was closed to through traffic with local law enforcement providing security.
Back inside, the school board was unaware that there was confusion over an apparent change in the agenda. The agenda item listed as “School Board Statement’’ now read “Resolution 2021-15.”
“The agenda posted at the district office had both ‘School Board Statement,’ and then updated to ‘Resolution 2021-15.’ Both were posted 24 hours in advance on the bulletin board,” Gibson told the DCI.
As for changing the agenda prior to the meeting, the district’s attorney said adding a resolution with a number does not constitute a change in the agenda or the will of the board.
“Whether it says, ‘resolution’ or it says ‘statement’ the substance doesn’t change. It’s still an official act of the board on a particular issue (requiring a vote),” said David Skarka, school district attorney.
Gibson added that the district had been working with Skarka to draft the resolution in the days leading up to the meeting. She described the confusion with the agenda as “the perfect storm.”
She said the updated agenda was not posted online prior to the meeting due to staff juggling phone calls, answering questions and responding to emails while a boisterous parade/protest took place outside district headquarters. To make matters worse, the district recently updated its website and administrative staff are still getting used to the new platform.
The school board, said Gibson, was operating under the assumption that everyone had a copy of the new agenda at the meeting. In hindsight, much of the confusion could have been alleviated if the original agenda item was more detailed, perhaps reading: “School Board Statement concerning CHSE.” As it stood, those in attendance weren’t expecting a final vote on the issue.
Regardless of the confusion swirling around the agenda and the protests outside district headquarters the result remains the same. The desire by some to expand on the district’s current sex education was unanimously voted down by the school board in favor Resolution 2021-15 which states that no changes are planned for the K-12 health curriculum adding that the district is not adopting a Comprehensive Human Sexuality Education (CHSE) curriculum.
The resolution allows the district to continue to offer health instruction developed with local health care providers and instructors to meet the needs of our students and adhere to relevant Colorado Academic Standards. The resolution also makes it clear that public schools within the district will continue to provide parents and guardians with an opportunity to preview health educational content before it is taught along with the ability to opt their child out from the instruction.
In a follow-up meeting on Friday with district officials they emphasized that Resolution 2021-15 entitled: “Delta County School District 50J School Board Concerning Health Education” does not do away with sex education in the district.
In a written statement the district explained that, “After reviewing the health education requirements outlined in Colorado Statutes and the Colorado Academic Standards, the school district’s resolution means that students will continue to be provided with medically health instruction developed with local health providers and instructors to meet the needs of our students and address relevant Colorado Health Academic Standards.”
“Delta County School District has historically provided and will continue to provide medically-based health instruction that aligns with the Colorado Academic Standards, to include the coverage of developing non-violent healthy relationships, the negative impacts of drug and alcohol on responsible decision-making, consent, preventing sexually transmitted diseases, and all pregnancy prevention methods,” the statement concludes.
Gibson wanted to clarify that her comments about “distractions,” originally reported by the DCI, were directed at two recent protests and not at public feedback or comments made during meetings.
In addition, the superintendent also stated that it is district policy to post agendas on a bulletin board located in the foyer between two glass doors 24 hours in advance of a meeting. She said although the agenda is visible from the outside, the district “will start taping the agenda to the window so it is available at all times.”
At the end of a difficult school year with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an emotional reconfiguration of North Fork schools and a contentious debate over CHSE, Gibson said the district and school board are looking forward.
“It’s time to heal and move on. We don’t want our community to be in constant turmoil,” she said.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent
