Delta sheriff: K-9 helps find cash, drugs and gun

Deputies responding Wednesday to a vehicle left running in the middle of the road near Austin found an unconscious driver, and, with the help of the department K-9 and handler, alleged drugs and a firearm.
Jonathan Rule, 31, was arrested on suspicion of heroin possession and distribution of heroin and methamphetamine, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said. Rule is also suspected as a special offender, which could increase the penalty if he is convicted of those offenses. Formal charges have not been filed. A court date has been set for Feb. 23.
Wednesday, deputies received a tip about a suspicious vehicle at Iris and Long roads. They found a Chrysler with expired plates and because the driver appeared to be unconscious, summoned the K-9 handler, Sgt. Keith Sanders, and the dog, Teg.
Teg performed an air-sniff around the vehicle and alerted, prompting a search.
Taylor said deputies found about 1 gram of suspected heroin, 20.6 grams of suspected meth, close to $30,000 in cash and a firearm that was missing its serial number.
“It was good work by responding deputies in identifying the potential of this stop and contacting Sgt. Sanders and Teg,” Taylor said. “Congratulations to Sgt. Sanders and Teg for locating a pretty substantial amount of money, drugs and a gun.”
