Delta sheriff’s office was confirmed as COVID outbreak site, employees have recovered

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office was confirmed as a COVID-19 outbreak site, according to a press release from Delta County Public Health.
An “outbreak” is defined as two or more positive cases at a single location. Four DCSO employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
A coordinated investigation team, including Delta County Public Health, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, worked in conjunction to identify the positive cases and immediately began contact tracing. Testing is complete; the individuals were mildly symptomatic, followed CDPHE guidelines to include self-isolating, have recovered and are back to work, the release stated.
By the time an outbreak is identified, infection prevention actions have already been taken to contain further spread and the county doesn't consider this office at any higher risk compared to others.
The best prevention against COVID-19 remains washing your hands thoroughly and often, maintaining 6 feet of physical distance between you and others, and wearing a mask. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive, contact your primary care physician or Delta County Health Department at 970-874-2172 to make an appointment.
