As long as the Back the Badge initiative has been discussed, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor has advocated for the sales tax increase, referring to it as a much needed boost in funds for law enforcement across Delta County. Through that, he referenced rising crime rates that put more strain on county law enforcement each year, all while law enforcement is unable to grow.
Now, to put numbers to those rising crime rates, Taylor generated two side-by-side comparisons of 2019 and 2020. Both date ranges start on Jan. 1 and end on Aug. 28 of their respective years in order to create a fair year-to-date comparison, as 2020 isn’t over.
The data is generated from the Spillman records management system that the sheriff’s office uses, which is an industry standard system for law enforcement. According to Taylor, Spillman is used by all Delta County law enforcement agencies.
As Taylor indicated, the data comparison shows that larger crime reports overall are up 26.43% from last year’s comparison of the same number of days. While 2019 had 6,988 crimes documented, through Aug. 28, 2020 had 8,835.
“The crime in Delta County just continues to rise, and if we don’t act now and do something to curtail the crime and drug activity in our county, I’m afraid that it’s only going to get worse,” Taylor said. “Now is the time to start preparing, and this isn’t just for the immediate needs, but the needs of law enforcement in Delta County well into the future.”
The statistics generated from the Spillman system account for criminal charges for which the DCSO is responsible throughout both date ranges.
Of notability, disorderly conduct and harassment has gone up from 83 cases in 2019 to 123 in 2020.
DUIs for alcohol have increased from 55 to 186.
Many ultra-specific crimes have decreased since last year, but not enough to balance out the total count, as total cases have still increased 26.43%
To recap, the Back the Badge initiative, if passed, will impose a 0.8% sales tax increase within Delta County, which amounts to an extra $0.80 in taxes for every $100 spent on goods within the county by either residents or visitors.
The initiative also has a 10-year sunset.
With that increase, based on sales tax normally generated in Delta County, the initiative would allegedly generate approximately $2,746,277 annually for law enforcement throughout the county. That amount would be divided up between the five agencies in a way depending on each agency’s size.
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office, which covers all of unincorporated Delta County, including incidents on Grand Mesa, as well as Orchard City and Crawford, while also being in charge of the Delta County Jail and court security, is slated to receive 52% of the total funds if Back the Badge should pass, amounting to approximately $1,428,064.
